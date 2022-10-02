Blood drive set
for Oct. 11
LAGRANGE — The American Red Cross will host a blood drive from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 11.
The drive will take place at Mt. Zion Lutheran Church, 797 N. Detroit St., a news release stated. Call 1-800-733-2767 or visit RedCrossBlood.org and enter "mtzion" to schedule an appointment or to learn more about ARC services and programs.
"Hurricane Ian has caused catastrophic impacts, and our staff and volunteers are all in to help those impacted begin their road to recovery," an ARC Indiana Region news release stated. "We know in times of disaster people want to help."
Art therapy session
set for Oct. 15
GOSHEN — Kortney Malone, LMHC, a licensed and practicing art therapist at Family Psychology of South Bend, will present "Healing Art: Explore Self-Care by Creating a Small Art Booklet" from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 15 at the Goshen Painters' Guild, 212 W. Washington St. #16.
During the session, Malone shows participants how to create a small, accordian-style mini-journal or booklet filled with personal, expressive art, a news release stated. Combined with reflection, also guided by Malone, she explained, "We will journey inward to a place of self-care, a place where you can find resilience and healing from past mental and emotional blocks."
Malone wants registrants to note that the workshop is an experience in the expressive arts, and is not to be used as formal mental health therapy, the release added. During the workshop, there will be optional group discussion, guided by Malone, enabling participants to navigate to a positive place of healing and self-understanding.
The tuition for the workshop is $108, with a 20% discount for guild members, and 10% discount for guild associate members. Registration is available at the guild website at www.goshenpaintersguild.org, with payment access via credit card or Paypal, or by contacting Guild Education Coordinator Julie Barth at 574-596-3991 for questions and payment through mailing a check or money order to the guild, which should be done no later than Oct. 10.
A list of materials needed is also available at the guild website. The estimated cost of materials is $30.
'It's a Wonderful Life'
auditions Oct. 24-25
BRISTOL — Auditions for the radio play version of “It’s a Wonderful Life” will take place at 7 p.m. Oct. 24 and 25 at St. Mary of the Assumption Church, 411 W. Vistula St.
The show is a kind of play-within-a-play that takes place in a 1940s radio studio, a news release stated. While most of the play is read (as in a staged reading), there may be some memorization required.
Full cast will consist of between eight and 12 actors. Performance dates for will be Dec. 15, 16, 17 and 18 at the Bristol Opera House, 210 E. Vistula St. The play will be directed by Dave Dufour, assisted by Demarée Dufour-Noneman, with music direction and accompaniment by Karen Huff.
In addition, Elkhart Community Theatre requires one or two people to operate the sound effects on stage. There are many onstage effects to be used, all in keeping with the spirit of old-time radio. Sound operators may have some speaking lines as well, the release added.
Auditions will consist of readings from the script and some vocalizations. Auditioners should bring a list of all conflicts between the audition dates and the performances to auditions, so the director can put together a workable rehearsal schedule. As with most ECT shows, rehearsals become more concentrated in the last week or so before performances.
To learn more, visit elkhartcivictheatre.org.