CSA Conference set for Fort Wayne Nov. 12-13
FORT WAYNE — The 2022 Tri-State CSA (Community Supported Agriculture) Conference will take place Nov. 12-13 at Purdue Fort Wayne campus, 2101 E. Coliseum Blvd.
This two-day conference will feature sessions and speakers covering a range of topics from marketing to managing CSA farms to production practices, a news release stated.
The full conference begins at 2 p.m. Nov. 12. The featured farmer for that day will be Corinna Bench, co-founder of Shared Legacy Farm, a 400-share certified organic Community Supported Agriculture, and founder of MyDigitalFarm podcast.
Joining Bench will be Tricia Phelps, CEO of Taste the Local Difference (TLD), Michigan’s local food consulting, media and marketing agency specializing in communication strategy for Michigan’s local food businesses. In addition to the educational opportunities, the conference will feature a local foods menu developed and delivered by Walnut Hill Catering and Events. The menu will consist of 90% locally produced foods.
To register, go to go.osu.edu/csa. Tickets are $125 per person with an optional farm tour for an additional $25. Sponsorship opportunities are also available, the release added.
The registration deadline is Nov. 6 at 11:59 p.m. To learn more contact Christie Welch at welch.183@osu.edu.
School board to meet Tuesday
MIDDLEBURY — The Middlebury Community Schools will host its regular meeting at 4 p.m. Monday.
The meeting will take place at the Administrative Center, 56853 Northridge Drive, a news release stated.
‘Turkeys on the Table’ underway
SOUTH BEND — WNDU and Food Bank of Northern Indiana are sponsoring the Inaugural Turkeys on the Table Challenge.
This program Thanksgiving is geared for families in need in the food bank’s six-county service area: Elkhart, Kosciusko, LaPorte, Marshall, St. Joseph and Starke counties, a news release stated.
“With the highest inflation in 40 years, our neighbors who have already been working to overcome the hardships wrought by the effects of the pandemic are now faced with a 10% increase to put food on the table,” said Marijo Martinec, executive director and CEO of the food bank in the release. “This Thanksgiving will look a lot different for struggling families who will make a difficult choice between buying food and paying for other necessities.”
A $20 donation will provide a turkey though the program, the release added. Donations can be made at https://donate.feedindiana.org/FBNIN/wnduturkeysonthetablechallenge.
November library events lined up
WAKARUSA — The Wakarusa Library, 124 N. Elkhart St., has a number of events scheduled for November.
Children in grades K-5 are invited to one hour of LEGO building Nov. 14 at 6 p.m. Registration is required, and children are asked leave their own LEGOS at home.
International Games Day will take place Nov. 15 from 3 to 5 p.m. This program is geared toward teens, grades 6-12 aged youth, and registration is required. Different tournaments and prizes will be available, a news release stated.
Crafternoon is geared toward teens, grades 6-12 aged youth, and will meet Nov. 16 at 4 p.m. Call 574-862-2465 for more information or to be registered.
“The Fox and the Rooster” is currently running on the library’s Dial-A-Story Line at 574-862-4441. Callers will hear how a smart fox gets out-smarted by a smarter rooster.
The library will be closed Nov. 11 for staff in-service, and Preschool Story Hours will take a break and not meet Nov. 14-15, the release added.
To learn more, visit wakarusachamber.com/business/wakarusa-library.