MACOG to host Wednesday meeting
SOUTH BEND — The Michiana Area Council of Governments’ next Transportation Technical Advisory Committee meeting will take place Wednesday at 9 a.m.
The meeting agenda can be found ahead of time at macog.com/ttac_agendas.html.
Public comments regarding the agenda can be directed prior to the meeting at macogdir@macog.com, a news release stated. Note “TTAC Agenda Comment” in the subject line. The meeting will also be open to public comment during the live-stream and in-person.
Members of the public are invited to attend the meeting by joining live on YouTube at https://youtu.be/kQMeawQmGbY or in-person at the County City Building in South Bend, 227 W. Jefferson Blvd., 13th Floor.
Gingerbread Jamboree drop off Nov. 29
MIDDLEBURY — Middlebury Then and Now ‘s annual Gingerbread Jamboree, a contest and display, is happening the first weekend of December. Drop-off of contest entries is Nov. 29, a news release stated.
For contest information and rules, visit www.middleburythenandnow.org/blank.
Town council to host meetings
WAKARUSA — The Wakarusa Town Council will meet twice next week.
A work session will take place Monday, and a regular council meeting will take place Tuesday, a news release stated.
Both will start at 6:30 p.m. and will take place at 100 W. Waterford St.
Art contest to begin Tuesday
SYRACUSE — Students in grades six through 12 can submit their artwork based on the theme, “All Together Now: Kindness, Unity, Friendship!,” to either the North Webster Community Public Library or Syracuse Public Library, 115 E. Main St., until Dec. 23 for a chance to win prizes of the following amounts: first place, $50; second place, $25; and third place, $15.
Submitted art will be displayed and judged by local artists at a community open house from 6 to 8 p.m. Jan. 13 at the North Webster library, 110 E. North St., a news release stated. All artists, family members and friends are invited to attend.
The contest is open to any young adults from grades six through 12. Contestants do not have to be library members.
To learn more, visit https://rb.gy/6mgek9.
Food events set for Elkhart, Kosciusko counties
SOUTH BEND — The Food Bank of Northern Indiana will be hosting mobile food distributions in November in Elkhart and Kosciusko counties.
Nov. 7 — 11 a.m. – 1 p.m., East Goshen Mennonite Church, 2019 E. Lincoln Ave., Goshen. This distribution is sponsored by The City of Goshen and will serve 200 households.
Nov. 16 — 3 – 5 p.m. Clayton Homes, 66920 Ind. 19, Wakarusa. This distribution is sponsored by Clayton Homes and will serve 300 households.
Nov. 17, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m., God’s Highway to Heaven Food Pantry, 555 Webber St., Warsaw. This distribution is sponsored by Kroger and will serve 300 households.
Assorted food items are offered free of charge, a news release stated. All items are pre-boxed and pre-bagged and will be distributed on a first come, first served, while supplies last for those in need of food assistance, at one box per household.
Distributions are drive thru. Participants are asked to remain vehicle and open your trunk to receive items. An area will be available for self-loading if a trunk does not open, the release added.
In 2021, the Food Bank of Northern Indiana distributed 10.4 million pounds of food to its network of 125 member agencies in its six-county service area, according to their website. Today, 12.4% of the residents of northern Indiana are food insecure including 17.5% children.
To learn more, visit feedindiana.org.