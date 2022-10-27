Memorial for Ezra Kogei Saturday
GOSHEN — Goshen College will host a service commemorating the life of Ezra Kipruto Kogei Saturday at 2 p.m. in the Church-Chapel/College Mennonite Church sanctuary, 1900 S. Main St.
Kogei, a sophomore nursing major and men’s cross country runner, died last week as a result of a car crash, a news release stated.
The service will be livestreamed at goshen.edu/livestream. Visitation will begin in the sanctuary at 1:30 p.m. with an open casket. Following the service and paying last respects, all are welcome to a reception in the church’s Fellowship Hall. Kogei’s body will be returned to his family in Kenya for burial.
Kogei’s obituary is available at www.yoderculpfuneralhome.com/obituary/ezra-kogei.
Memorial gifts to support the expenses of Ezra’s family may be given through www.gofundme.com/f/ezra-kipruto-kogei-family- expenses?member= 22881243&utm_campaign=p_cp+share-sheet&utm_medium=copy_link_all&utm_source=customer.
BMV extends hours for Election Day
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles announced today that all BMV branches will extend hours of operation Nov. 7 and Nov. 8 to issue ID cards and driver’s licenses to be used for identification at a polling place.
Branches will be open Nov. 7 from 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Nov. 8 from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. All locations will remain open through the lunch hour. Branches will resume regular business hours Nov. 9.
Branches will prioritize processing transactions that include new, amended, renewed, or replacement identification cards, learner permits, driver’s licenses, and CDLs that do not require testing. Customers are required to provide all required documentation to complete a transaction.
Individuals who hold a driver’s license or ID card that expired after the last general election, Nov. 3, 2020, may use the expired card as proof of identification for voting purposes. The paper interim credential issued to customers at the branch at the time of the transaction or after a customer has completed an internet transaction is also acceptable proof of identification for voting purposes.
To learn more, visit www.in.gov/bmv.
Town council to meet today
SHIPSHEWANA — The Shipshewana Town Council will meet today at 6:30 p.m.
The meeting will take place at the Shipshewana Town Hall, in the Roger D. Yoder Council Room, 345 N. Morton St. a news release stated.
Grace College to host exhibit
WINONA LAKE — Grace College will be displaying the art exhibition of Leslie Sobel, an environmental artist from Ann Arbor, Michigan.
The display, titled “Cartography of Loss,” is a selection from her mixed media series about the human impact on the environment, focusing on the effects of climate change on the Mississippi and the high latitudes, a news release stated. The free exhibit is open to the public and runs through Dec. 9, at the Art Gallery of Mount Memorial Hall, 1 Lancer Way, Winona Lake. The public is also welcome to attend Sobel’s artist talk Nov. 17 at 7 p.m.
Gallery hours are Monday through Friday, 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information, contact the Grace College Department of Visual, Performing, and Media Arts at 574-372-5100, ext. 6022 or at vpma@grace.edu. The exhibit is ADA accessible.
Blood, platelet donors needed
INDIANPOLIS — The American Red Cross urges blood donors of all types and those who have never given before to book a time to give blood or platelets now and help keep the critical blood supply from dropping.
All blood types are needed, especially platelet donors and those with type O blood, a news release stated.
The public is invited to book now by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-733-2767. Those who give Nov. 1-22 will receive a $10 e-gift card by email to a merchant of choice. Details are available at rcblood.org/perks.