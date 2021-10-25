Dr. Jingpin Li joins Goshen Physicians
GOSHEN — Board certified Family Medicine Physician Dr. Jingpin Li is accepting new patients at Goshen Physicians Family Medicine Pro Park. She provides comprehensive primary care for patients of all ages, from newborns to older populations and everyone in between.
Li has a background in caring for underserved populations through her family medicine residency with Cook County Health. Her medical experience includes an emphasis on women’s health and disease management for patients with diabetes, heart failure, depression and other complex conditions.
Li received a doctor of medicine degree from the University of Chicago in Illinois. She earned a bachelor of science in biology degree from the same university.
Elkhart’s Kristin Jones makes dean’s list
ADELPHI, Maryland — Kristin Jones of Elkhart made the dean’s list for the summer term at University of Maryland Global Campus.
To be eligible for the honor, a student must have completed at least six credits during the term, earned a GPA of at least 3.5 for the term, and maintained a cumulative GPA of 3.5 at UMGC.
Library to host first-ever escape room
WAKARUSA — The public is invited to join the Wakarusa Public Library staff for their first-ever escape room experience Thursday from 3 to 7 p.m., Friday from 3 to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
This Harry Potter-themed escape room will test problem solving skills by requiring participants to escape within 30 minutes.
Call, visit or message the library to sign your team up for an available time slot. This program is intended for teens grades six and older to adults. No Harry Potter knowledge is needed to participate. Registration is required.
To learn more about the escape room experience, call (574) 862-2465 or email SBrown@wakarusa.lib.in.us.
Triple P to host parenting workshop
NAPPANEE — Parents are invited to a free parenting workshop at the Nappanee Public Library, hosted by Triple P of Elkhart County.
The Triple P Positive Parenting Program is a parenting and family support system designed to prevent — as well as treat — behavioral and emotional problems in children and teenagers.
The four-part workshop will be every Monday from Nov. 2 through Nov. 23 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the library, 157 N. Main St.
Each session will focus on one of the following topics: dealing with disobedience, developing good bedtime routines, managing fighting and aggression and hassle-free shopping with children.
To register, go online to ElkhartCountyParents.org.
