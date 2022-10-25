Police pension board to meet
GOSHEN — The Goshen Police Pension Board will meet in executive session at 1 p.m. Thursday at the Goshen Police Department, 111 E. Jefferson St.
The board will review information about a prospective employee and discuss records classified as confidential by state or federal statutes, a news release stated.
LoveWay to host Halloween event
MIDDLEBURY — LoveWay is hosting its first-ever sensory-friendly trick-or-treat event designed for children with special needs and their families Friday from 5 to 7 p.m.
The event will be held indoors at LoveWay, 54151 C.R. 33, a news release stated. The environment will be sensory-friendly and there will be no scary costumes or decorations. Treats will include small toys, snacks and candy.
“We look forward to seeing your creative costumes and enjoying a fun, family-oriented evening together!” the LoveWay staff said in the release.
RSVPs are requested at lovewayinc.org/barn-boonanza.
Comments welcome in NIPSCO rate case
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Office of Utility Consumer Counselor, the state agency representing consumer interests in cases before the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission, is inviting written consumer comments for the official case record through mid-January, relating to Northern Indiana Public Service Co.’s recently filed electric rate case.
NIPSCO’s request would raise an average monthly residential electric bill (668 kilowatt hours) from $107.78 to $127.21 under a two-phase increase taking effect in September 2023 and March 2024. The bill would then rise to $133.43 under a new “tracker,” or rate adjustment mechanism, that would gradually raise rates beginning in July 2024.
Consumers who wish to submit written comments for the case record may do so via the OUCC’s website at www.in.gov/oucc/2361.htm, by email at uccinfo@oucc.IN.gov, or by mail at: Public Comments, Indiana Office of Utility Consumer Counselor, 115 W. Washington St., Suite 1500 SOUTH, Indianapolis, IN 46204
The OUCC needs to receive all written consumer comments no later than Jan. 13, 2023, so that it can: 1) Consider comments in preparing its testimony and 2) File them with the Commission to be included in the case’s formal evidentiary record. Comments should include the consumer’s name, mailing address, and a reference to either “IURC Cause No. 45772” or NIPSCO Electric Rates. Consumers with questions about submitting written comments can contact the OUCC’s consumer services staff toll-free at 1-888-441-2494.
Drug take back event set for Saturday
BREMEN — On Saturday the Drug Enforcement Administration is sponsoring the 23rd nationwide Prescription Drug Take Back initiative.
The Take Back initiative seeks to prevent prescription drug abuse and theft through proper disposal of prescription drugs, a news release stated. The Indiana State Police Bremen Post, 1425 Miami Trail, will be a collection site between 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Collection sites will be set up nationwide for expired, unused, and unwanted prescription drugs which will be properly disposed of without threat to the environment. This program is for liquid and pill medications. Vaping pens without batteries and vaping cartridges will also be taken. Needles, new or used, will not be accepted for disposal. This service is free and anonymous with no questions asked.
ISP stated, “This initiative addresses a vital public safety and public health issue. Medicines that languish in home cabinets are highly susceptible to diversion, misuse, and abuse.” Rates of prescription drug abuse in the U.S. are alarmingly high, as are the number of accidental poisonings and overdoses due to these drugs. Studies show that a majority of abused prescription drugs are obtained from family and friends, including from the home medicine cabinet.
In addition, Americans are now advised that their usual methods for disposing of unused medicines flushing them down the toilet or throwing them in the trash pose both potential safety and health hazards.
Unwanted medications may also be dropped off at any other ISP post, the release added.