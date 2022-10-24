School trustees to meet Tuesday
MILFORD — The Wawasee Community School Corporation Board of Trustees will meet at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.
The meeting will take place at the Milford School Gymnasium, 611 W. Emeline St., a news release stated. An agenda item listed is exploring the continued operation of two middle schools at WCSC.
Speaking event set for Nov. 3
SOUTH BEND — The Humanist Forum of South Bend, a chapter of the American Humanist Association, will meet in person and virtually at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 3 at River Park Branch Library, 2022 E. Mishawaka Ave.
The event, titled “Why Evolution is True,” will include watching an interview with award winning biologist, bestselling author and professor emeritus at the University of Chicago Dr. Jerry Coyne, a news release stated.
Masks are optional but recommended, and COVID-19 vaccinations are required for in person attendance. The public is welcome and there is no admission charge, the release added.
To learn more, visit www.meetup.com/Humanist-Forum. For virtual attendance RSVP for the ZOOM link and admission.
Parks and rec board to meet
LAGRANGE — The LaGrange County Parks and Recreation Board will meet at 6:30 p.m. Thursday.
The meeting will take place at the Maple Wood Nature Center, 4550 E. 100 South, a news release stated.
Goshen board to meet today
GOSHEN — The Goshen Board of Public Works and Safety will meet at 2 p.m. today.
The meeting is open to the public and will take place at the Goshen Council Chamber, Police and Court Building, 111 E. Jefferson St., a news release stated.
It will also be available online at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81801258378
- . The webinar ID is 818 0125 8378. Dial 9 to “raise hand” and speak during the public comment section.
NIHHC hosts taco/clinic event
ELKHART – The Northern Indiana Hispanic Health Coalition, in partnership with the Indiana Department of Health, and La Raza Radio, ran a COVID-19 and flu vaccination drive-thru clinic Oct. 15.
The clinic event took in the parking lot of NIHHC’s Elkhart office location, 444 Nappanee St., a news release stated.
The clinic offered Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, flu shots, as well as COVID-19 testing and COVID-19 health consultations with bilingual health professionals. Staff, community health workers, and volunteers from IDOH and NIHHC provided 96 vaccines and two tests to the community in four hours. 53 COVID-19 vaccines, including 41 bivalent boosters and three pediatric doses, and 43 flu shots were administered. NIHHC staff distributed hand sanitizers, N95 masks, and COVID-19 home testing kits, the release stated.
As part of an effort to address transportation and food needs, NIHHC also provided a $25 gas gift card to all attendees who had an appointment and received the COVID-19 and/or flu vaccine. They also partnered with MDwise, which sponsored free tacos for all attendees and provided information on access to health insurance.
The next such clinic event is scheduled for Nov. 19, the release added.
To learn more about NIHHC’s activities and programs, please call NIHHC at 574-522-0966 or toll free at 1-877-21-SALUD, or visit www.nihhc.com. For questions regarding COVID-19, please call NIHHC’s bilingual COVID-19 hotline at 574-206-3938. Visit NIHHC’s Facebook page for up-to-date information regarding COVID-19, and NIHHC’s Pills of Knowledge offers video segments with healthcare professionals, broadcasted every Tuesday from 5 to 6 p.m, on Facebook Live.