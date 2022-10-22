Stormwater board to meet Monday
GOSHEN — The Elkhart County Stormwater Utility Management Board will meet at 9 a.m. Monday, or immediately following the county commissioner’s meeting.
The meetings will take place at the Elkhart County Administration Building, 117 N. Second St.
Statehouse internship deadline Oct. 31
STATEHOUSE – College students and recent graduates are encouraged to apply for a paid Statehouse internship before the Oct. 31 deadline.
State Rep. Joanna King (R-Middlebury) said in a news release that college sophomores, juniors and seniors, as well as recent graduates and graduate students of all majors can apply for an internship with the Indiana House of Representatives. House interns will be paid $800 bi-weekly while working at the Indiana Statehouse in downtown Indianapolis during the 2023 legislative session, starting in January and concluding at the end of April.
State Rep. Doug Miller (R-Elkhart) said interested Hoosiers should visit indianahouserepublicans.com/internship and complete the application before Oct. 31. Intern interviews are currently taking place to fill positions in legislative operations, policy, and communications and media relations departments.
Internships are full time, Monday through Friday, and include free parking, career and professional development assistance, enrollment access to an Indiana government class, and opportunities to earn academic credits through the student’s college or university, the release added. Interns are also eligible to apply for a competitive $3,000 scholarship to use toward undergraduate and graduate expenses.
Walleye stocking in Elkhart County
INDIANAPOLIS — Simonton Lake in Elkhart County is one of 14 northern Indiana lakes where nearly 70,000 fingerling walleyes are planned to be stocked by Indiana Dept. of Natural Resources during the next few weeks.
These walleye were purchased from Gollon Bait and Fish Farm and grown at Fawn River State Fish Hatchery, a DNR news release stated.
Other nearby lakes where walleye has been stocked include Adams, Pretty Lake and Wall Lake in Lagrange County, Dewart and Winona Lakes in Kosciusko County, and Sylvan Lake in Noble County, the release added.
To learn more, visit wildlife.IN.gov/fishing/walleye-fishing.
Library fall events continue
WAKARUSA — Fall events continue at the The Wakarusa Library, 124 N. Elkhart St.
Adults (grades 9 and older) are invited to discuss “On Strike for Christmas” by Sheila Roberts at the next Afterthoughts Book Club Nov. 3 at 6:30 p.m., and “A Year Down Yonder” by Richard Peck at the next Borrowers Book Club Nov. 5 at 10 a.m. Registration is required for these events and books are available at the library upon registration.
Preschool story hour introduces stories, music, art, and activities in a way designed to help build early literacy skills. Children are encouraged to interact socially with other children and attend sessions independently. Preschool Story Hour children will meet Nov. 7 and 8 at 10:15 a.m. The sessions are for children ages 3 to 5 years old who are registered for the program.
The Library Board will meet at 5:30 p.m. Nov. 8, a news release stated. The public is welcome to attend.
Book Bites will take place Nov. 9 at 10:15 a.m. in the children’s area. No registration is required.
“Halloween” is currently running on the Dial-A-Story Line at 574-862-4441.
To learn more, visit wakarusachamber.com/business/wakarusa-library.