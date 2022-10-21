MACOG seeking public input
SOUTH BEND — The Michiana Area Council of Governments has started its year-long process of developing the “Michiana on the Move: 2050 Transportation Plan,” a long range transportation plan spanning the four-county region, encompassing Elkhart, Kosciusko, Marshall and St. Joseph counties.
The plan is meant to act as a blueprint for how the region will address transportation needs and how federal, state, and local funding will be invested in roads and bridges, public transit, and active transportation infrastructure, amongst other focus areas, a news release stated.
Public input is seen as a major component of the transportation plan.
“We want to hear from you about how you move in the region, what transportation issues impact your daily life, and how we should prioritize future improvements,” the release added.
A short survey and comment map are now available at www.move.macog.com to gather feedback from members of the community. This survey will be open until the end of November, at which point one survey participant will be selected to win a $150 gift card.
A final plan is expected to be adopted by September 2023.
Chamber to celebrate minority businesses
ELKHART — The Greater Elkhart Chamber’s Business Diversity Initiative will host its third annual Celebrating Minority Business Excellence Dinner Nov. 10 at 5:30 p.m. at the Lerner Theatre, 410 S. Main St.
This year’s award recipients will be honored in the following categories: communications, community impact, health, nonprofit, restaurant and service, a news release stated. In addition to honoring this year’s award recipients, the event will provide a platform for entrepreneurs to network with other entrepreneurs.
The evening will begin at 5:30 p.m, and dinner will be served at 6 p.m. with programing at 6:45 p.m.
Registration for the event is open until Nov. 3 at www.Elkhart.org/events.
A list of the award recipients will be sent to the media prior to the event, the release added.
School trustees to meet Monday
ELKHART — The Baugo Community Schools Board of School Trustees will meet in executive session at 6 p.m. Monday, followed by a regular meeting at 7 p.m.
The meetings will tale place at the Baugo Education Services Center, 58703 C.R. 3 South, a news release stated.
Pension board to meet Thursday
GOSHEN — An executive session of the Goshen Police Pension Board will take place at 1 p.m. Thursday.
The session will take place at the Goshen Police Department, 111 E. Jefferson St., a news release stated. The board will review information about a prospective employee and discuss records classified as confidential by state or federal statutes, but no other subject matters will be discussed.
Town council to meet Monday
MILFORD — The Town of Milford will host a special administrative council meeting at 6 p.m. Monday.
The meeting will take place at the town hall, 121 S. Main St.
Agenda items set to be discussed include the 2023 budget, a fire truck and the community building, a news release stated.
School board to meet Monday
LIGONIER — The West Noble School Corporation Board will meet at 7 p.m. Monday.
The meeting will take place at the Corporation Board Conference Room, 5194 U.S. 33, a news release stated.
In addition to considering the approval of the consent agenda and the the personnel agenda, the board will hear an update on special education.
The next regularly scheduled board meeting will take place Nov. 14.