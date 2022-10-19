Library book sale set for Nov. 17
GOSHEN — The Friends of the Goshen Public Library will host a November Book Sale on Nov. 17 from 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.
The sale will take place in the GPL auditorium, 601 S. Fifth St., a news release stated. The sale will feature children/youth books, coffee table books, Christmas gift-quality puzzles, biographies, yearbooks, fiction, nonfiction, $1 paperbacks and others.
Only cash or check is accepted, and all proceeds from the book sale support special projects at GPL.
Membership forms for the Friends of the Goshen Library are available at the library or at https://bit.ly/friendsofGPLmembership. Regular Friends business meetings are on the first Tuesday of the month at 9:30 a.m. in Meeting Room A/B. Those who attend may enter through the back door.
Ox Bow Halloween event set for Oct. 28-29
GOSHEN — The Elkhart County Parks is excited to again offer the Halloween Campfire and Hayrides event Oct. 28 and 29 from 7 to 10 p.m. at Ox Bow County Park.
Hayrides are first come, first served, unlike in previous years where tickets were pre-purchased for a specific time, a news release stated.
Tickets are $5 per person, with ages 2 and under free, and can be purchased at the main gate at Ox Bow on the night of the event. There will be no advanced ticket sales this year, the release added.
Ox Bow County Park is located at 23033 C.R. 45.
Explore more upcoming programs and park activities at elkhartcountyparks.org.
Community carnival set for Oct. 29
GOSHEN — Yellow Creek Mennonite Church is hosting its 17th annual Community Carnival Oct. 29 from 4 to 7 p.m.
Activities include hayrides, family photos, games and prizes, a goody walk, Bingo, jumper and balloon art, a news release stated. A fire truck from the Harrison Township Fire Department will be available for tours.
Free concessions will include hot dogs, popcorn and ice cream. Admission and all activities are free. It is requested that no scary masks or costumes be worn.
Attendees are invited to bring a non-perishable food item that will be collected and donated to the Family Christian Development Center in Nappanee to help meet the needs of the community, the release added.
Yellow Creek Mennonite Church is located at 64901 C.R. 11, on the corner of C.R. 11 and C.R. 38.
To learn more visit, www.yellowcreekmc.org/events.
Kosciusko REMC helps at Co-op Community DayWARSAW – Kosciusko REMC sent employees to The Beaman Home and its resale store, Mary Ann’s Place, to provide cleanup and organizational aid Oct. 14.
KREMC’s contribution was part of its participation in Co-op Community Day, an event recognized by electric cooperatives across Indiana by helping local organizations with chores and hands-on work, a news release stated.
The Beaman Home provides confidential services to individuals affected by domestic violence. Their thrift shop, Mary Ann’s Place, supports The Beaman Home by donating its proceeds and needed resale items. KREMC donated work to both locations as a local, member-owned and nonprofit electric cooperative.
In 2022, 26 electric cooperatives participated in Indiana Electric Cooperative’s annual Community Day. Kosciusko REMC’s mission to aid the community was one of 40 service projects completed by the participating cooperatives in Indiana on Community Day this year, the release added.
For more information about Kosciusko REMC or its contribution to Co-op Community Day, call Kyrsten Newlon at 574-453-8928 or visit kremc.com.