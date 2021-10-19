Lakeland Cyber Academy enrollment
LAGRANGE — Open enrollment in the Lakeland Cyber Academy of Northeast Indiana will run from Friday through Nov. 3, with classes starting Nov. 9.
The Lakeland Cyber Academy is open to all students in grades nine through 12 residing in northeast Indiana.
The academy opened its virtual doors at the beginning of the 2021-22 school year and currently has 25 students enrolled in the online learning platform.
Students enrolled in the academy can earn a diploma from the Lakeland School District, enroll in a Career and Technology Program through IMPACT or the district’s Building Trades Program, or create a blended/hybrid schedule that includes both online courses and on-campus courses.
Interested applicants should contact academy director Robert Albaugh, Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. by phone at 260-499-2570 or via email at cyberacademy@lakelandlakers.net.
Child And Parent Services Luncheon
ELKHART — Child And Parent Services (CAPS) will host an inspirational and informative luncheon from noon to 1:30 p.m., Tuesday, in the Crystal Ballroom of the Lerner Theatre.
Melinda Konrath-Fielding, president and CEO of CAPS, will share what CAPS accomplished with the public’s help in 2021, as well as the organization’s goals for 2022.
The luncheon’s featured speaker is Erin Merryn, a childhood sexual abuse survivor turned author, speaker, child advocate and activist. She is the founder and president of Erin’s Law, which mandates states to teach sexual abuse prevention in schools. To date, 37 states have adopted Erin’s Law.
Cost to attend is $40 for individual tickets, $320 for a table of eight.
For more information contact Development Associate Kelsey Smith at ksmith@capselkhart.org or 574-295-CAPS, ext. 244. To purchase tickets, go online to https://capselkhart.org/event/annual-luncheon/.
Goshen library board to meet
GOSHEN — The Goshen Public Library Board of Trustees will meet at 5 p.m., Tuesday, in the library auditorium, 601 S. Fifth St., for its regularly scheduled board meeting.
Primary items on the agenda include a review and vote to adopt the 2022 budgets for the library’s Operating Fund, Rainy Day Fund and Library Improvement Reserve Fund.
For more information call 574-533-9531.
Middlebury Town Council meets Tuesday
MIDDLEBURY — The Middlebury Town Council will meet at 6 p.m., Tuesday, at the Middlebury Town Hall, 418 N. Main St.
Interested members of the public are invited to attend in person. The meeting can also be viewed virtually via Zoom using the following meeting ID: 851 2924 1182. The Zoom meeting passcode is 996603.
