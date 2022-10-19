Rally for Democracy planned for Goshen
GOSHEN — A Rally for Democracy will be held Wednesday, Oct. 26, at the Goshen Theater from 6-8 p.m.
All are invited to this free event to discuss the issues facing Hoosiers and ways that Democratic candidates will work to assure liberty and justice for all, according to a news release.
Four Candidates running for national and state offices will be featured, as well as the Indiana Democratic Party Chair and the 2nd District Congressional candidate. The theater is located at 216 S. Main St. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., hors d’oeuvres and a cash bar will be available.
The focus of the rally will be the opportunity to personally meet many candidates and discuss national, state and local issues as the Nov. 8 midterm elections approach. Speaking briefly about their credentials and platforms to improve the well-being of Hoosiers will be Tom McDermott, U.S. Senate candidate; Destiny Wells, Indiana Secretary of State candidate; Jessica McClellan, Indiana State Treasurer candidate; ZeNai Brooks, Indiana State Auditor candidate; Paul Steury, 2nd Congressional District candidate; and Mike Schmuhl, Indiana Democratic Party Chair.
Other candidates for local offices from Middlelbury, Bristol, Goshen, Elkhart, South Bend, Nappanee and Wakarusa will be available to meet voters and answer questions.
Hosts for the event include Goshen Mayor Jeremy Stutsman, Elkhart Mayor Rod Roberson, South Bend Mayor James Mueller, Former Goshen Mayor Allan Kauffman and Former Goshen Mayor Mike Puro.
City of Elkhart passes 2023 Budget
ELKHART — During Monday’s meeting of the Elkhart Common Council, the council voted to approve the 2023 operating budget and salary ordinances for the City of Elkhart.
“The 2023 budget is representative of our perennial goal to provide unparalleled service to the people of Elkhart,” Mayor Rod Roberson said in a news release. “The administration along with city department heads were energized while preparing this budget by the growth in livability Elkhart is experiencing. We have some lofty goals in 2023 for our growing city and we have equipped our departments with the staff and the tools necessary to meet those goals. We thank all of our councilmembers for their diligence and deliberation throughout this budget process and we look forward to a productive year ahead.”
J2 Marketing to assist local nonprofits
SOUTH BEND — In honor of Giving Tuesday, J2 Marketing is producing free, studio-produced promotional videos for 10 nonprofits.
The goal is to help local organizations raise more money for the community this Giving Tuesday and for the rest of the year, according to a news release. Nonprofits must apply for this opportunity through J2 Marketing’s website. The link is “goj2.com/giving-tuesday-2022/”. The application process is open now through Friday, Oct. 28.
“Giving Tuesday and the end of the year are fantastic times for nonprofits to raise funds to continue the good work they are doing in our community,” said Erik Johnson, principal owner of J2 Marketing. “We hope that by giving our time and expertise, we can help them raise even more awareness and support. And we encourage others to do the same.”
J2 Marketing will be selecting nonprofits beginning the week of Oct. 31, the release notes. Applicants do not have to operate in Michiana, but must be able to travel to the J2 Marketing office for filming. J2 Studios will capture, edit and produce each nonprofit video. J2 Studios is equipped with a full production studio, infinity wall, cinema cameras, and teleprompters.