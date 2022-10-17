Library board to meet Tuesday
ELKHART — The Elkhart Public Library Board of Trustees will host its regularly scheduled monthly meeting at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.
The meeting will be at the downtown library, 300 S. Second St., a news release stated.
To learn more about library programs, visit www.myepl.org.
Library board to meet Oct. 26
GOSHEN — The Goshen Public Library Board of Trustees will meet at 5 p.m. Oct. 26.
The meeting will take place at the library auditorium or Indiana room, working elevator depending, 601 S. 5th St., a news release stated.
A review proposed 2023 budgets and a vote to adopt 2023 budgets for operating fund, rainy day fund and library improvement reserve fund are among the listed agenda items for the meeting.
To learn more about library programs, visit https://goshenpl.lib.in.us.
Humane society: Pet food needed
BRISTOL — The Humane Society of Elkhart County is requesting donations of cat and dog food for its pet food pantry.
HSEC has provided pet food assistance to 622 pets since the beginning of the year, with 490 pets being helped since June 1, a news release stated.
In 2022, a record number of pet owners have requested assistance, and the HSEC shelter’s kennels and cages are currently full due to a year of increased stray animals.
“This program is important because it helps keep animals in their loving homes,” said Director of Operations, Benjamin Mathews in the release. “Keeping animals in their homes is our top priority, and we want to help out pet parents as much as we are able.”
Donations for pet food can be brought directly to the HCHS at 54687 C.R. 19, or can be purchased online or wherever pet food can be purchased. There is no brand requirement.
HSCU encourages pet adoptions, so through Oct. 31 adoption fees will waived on all animals with the donation of dry cat or dog food for the Pet Food Pantry.
Another option is the lowered adoption fee of $5 for all available adoption animals, the release added. Additional cash donations can be sent through the ECHS website at ElkhartHumaneSociety.org/wish-list.
Adoption information can be found at ElkhartHumaneSociety.org/adopt, and foster/volunteer information at ElkhartHumaneSociety.org/volunteer. Adoption fees are $25 for dogs, $10 for cats, and $5 for critters. All animals come altered and microchipped and are up to date on all vaccines. HSEC is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
For more information, contact ECHS at 574-475-4732 or at info@elkharthumanesociety.org.
Aida Cuevas to perform Nov. 5
GOSHEN — The Queen of Mariachi, Aida Cuevas will be performing at Goshen College Nov. 5 at 7:30 p.m. for a Performing Arts Series concert in the Music Center’s Sauder Concert Hall, 1700 S. Main St.
Cuevas will be joined by the renowned Mariachi Aztlán, along with other special guests, a news release stated.
With a 46-year-long career and 41 album releases, Cuevas has Grammy and Latin Grammy awards and 11 nominations to her credit. She began singing in amateur competitions at the age of 11 and has sung for international politicians such as Gerald Ford, Bill Clinton, George W. Bush, the Shah of Iran, Pierre Trudeau, the Kings of Spain and every president of Mexico from 1975 to the present day.
“She is beloved for her unswerving devotion to traditional mariachi music and for her mastery of its demanding vocal forms,” the release added.
Tickets are $40, $35 or $30 and are available online at goshen.edu/tickets or at the box office at 574-535-7566.
Town council to meet today
LAGRANGE — The LaGrange Town Council will meet today at 6 p.m.
The meeting will be by Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/7715194193?pwd=OUVZSEtjcWgvYVpHNStxQ294eVdTQT09. The meeting ID is 771 519 4193 and the passcode is 890394.