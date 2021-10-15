Airport to host Taillights on the Tarmac
GOSHEN — The first-ever Taillights on the Tarmac cruise-in and fly-in will take place at Goshen Municipal Airport from 4-7 p.m. Saturday. Proceeds from the event will benefit Friendship Flights.
Cruise-in registration is $25 and fly-in aircraft attend free of charge. General public admission is $10 per vehicle.
The first 50 registrants get one free long-sleeved T-shirt (discounted to $10 for all other registrants), early entrance to a unique show location and a chance at winning a $250 cash people’s choice award.
Vehicle registration will start at 3 p.m. and gates will open to the public at 4 p.m.
Goshen Municipal Airport is located at 17229 C.R. 42. For more information about the event, go online to www.tlott.org/.
Library board to meet Monday
MILFORD — The Milford Public Library Board of Trustees will meet at 5 p.m. Monday in the library meeting room, 101 N. Main St.
Primary items up for consideration by the board include: adoption of the 2022 budget; adoption of the 2022 salary resolution; and consideration of a rough draft long range plan 2022-26.
Shipshewana council meeting rescheduled
SHIPSHEWANA — The Shipshewana Town Council meeting originally scheduled for Thursday has been rescheduled for 6:30 p.m. Monday at the Shipshewana Town Hall, 345 N. Morton St. The council staff meeting will begin at 5 p.m.
Middlebury school board to meet
MIDDLEBURY — The Middlebury Community Schools Board of School Trustees will meet at 4 p.m. Tuesday at the MCS Administration Center, 56853 Northridge Drive.
Primary items up for consideration by the board include: adoption of the MCS 2022 budget; adoption of the 2022 capital projects plan; adoption of the 2022 bus replacement plan; approval of a resolution to reduce 2022 appropriations; approval of the 2021-23 master teacher contract; approval of classified staff and administrative salary increases; and approval to advertise for bids for the Northridge High School classroom expansion project.
Elkhart park board meets Tuesday
ELKHART — The Elkhart Park & Recreation Board will meet at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 229 S. Second St.
While the public is welcome to attend in person, remote participation is encouraged due to COVID-19. Seating in the Council Chambers is limited due to social distancing practices.
The public may view and attend the meeting electronically by going to the following link: https://coei.webex.com.
The Event Number is 157 658 8380. The Password is parks21. To view the meeting on Facebook, go to www.facebook.com/CityofElkhartIN.
