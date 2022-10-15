Haystack supper set for Tuesday
GOSHEN — The senior class at Clinton Christian School, 61763 C.R. 35, will be hosting a fall haystack supper drive-thru fundraiser from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday.
The cost is donation only, and includes an 8-ounce bowl of soft serve ice cream. To learn more, visit www.facebook.com/events/548363043962450/?ref=newsfeed.
Library gearing up for trick-or-treaters
MILFORD — The Milford Public Library, 101 N. Main St., needs full-size candy bar donations for Halloween.
Trick-or-treat is Oct. 31 from 6 to 8 p.m. and the library will be open for trick-or-treaters. Bring donations to the adult desk before noon that day.
To learn more about library programs, visit www.milford.lib.in.us.
Library fall events underway
WAKARUSA — Fall events are ongoing at the Wakarusa Public Library, 124 N. Elkhart St.
Preschool story hour introduces stories, music, art, and activities in an interactive way designed help build early literacy skills. Children are encouraged to interact socially with other children and attend sessions independently. Preschool Story Hour children will meet Oct. 31 and Nov. 1 at 10:15 a.m. The sessions are for children ages 3 to 5 years old who are registered for the program.
The Friends of the Library will meet at 12:30 p.m. Nov. 1.
“Crafternoon” is geared toward introducing crafting to kids in grades 6-12 and will meet Nov. 1 at 5 p.m. Call 574-862-2465 for more information or to be registered.
Children ages 18 to 36 months and their caregivers are invited for a time of interactive songs, rhymes, and stories all designed to build early literacy skills during Beginning Story Hour. This is a way to introduce children to reading in a positive and fun atmosphere. Registered participants will meet Nov. 2 at 10:15 a.m. for this program.
“The Honest Lumberjack” is currently running on the Dial-A-Story Line at 574-862-4441.
To learn more, visit wakarusachamber.com/business/wakarusa-library.
Parks and rec board to meet
ELKHART — The City of Elkhart Park and Recreation Board will meet at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday electronically by WebEx.
The public may view and attend the meeting at https://coei.webex.com. The event number is 157 658 8380. The password is parks21.
The public will be able to submit comments through the WebEx chatbox, which will be monitored throughout the meeting, a news release stated. The public may also submit questions before the meeting to the board secretary at jennifer.kobie@coei.org.
All questions will be addressed during the public comment portion of the meeting, the release added.
Parks board to meet Oct. 27
LAGRANGE — The LaGrange County Parks Board will meet at 6:30 p.m. at Maple Wood Nature Center, 4550 E. 100 South.
This will be a master plan public input meeting, a news release stated.
“We invite the public to attend and share your input to help shape the direction and goals for the next five years,” the release said.
To learn more, visit www.lagrangecounty.org/department/index.php?structureid=33.
School trustees to meet Monday
LAGRANGE — The Lakeland Board of School Trustees will meet in both executive session and in regular session Monday.
The executive session will meet at 5:30 p.m., and the regular meeting will start at 6:30 p.m., at the Lakeland Corporate Office at 0825 E. 075 North, a news release stated.
At 6:15 p.m. the board will host a public meeting to discuss the terms of the tentative agreement of the teacher collective bargaining agreement, which is posted at www.lakelandlakers.org, that will take place in the board room.