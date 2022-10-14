Library board to meet Monday
MILFORD — The Milton Public Library Board of Trustees will meet at 5 p.m. Monday.
The meeting will take place in the library meeting room, 101 N. Main St., a new release stated.
Drive-thru flu shots available
GOSHEN — Goshen Physicians will host drive-thru flu shot clinics over the next several weeks.
These clinics are open to the community for people ages 10 and older, a news release stated. The influenza vaccine is free with most insurance plans. Cash, check and credit card will also be accepted.
The clinic schedule is as follows:
Oct. 15, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Goshen Physicians Family Medicine | Pro Park, 2014 S. Main St., Goshen
Oct. 29, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Urgent Care Goshen Physicians, 2824 Elkhart Road, Goshen
Nov. 12, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Goshen Physicians | Parkway at 17, 851 Parkway Ave., Elkhart
Self-pay cost is $40 for the low dose and $107 for the high dose. No prior registration is necessary, but participants should bring a photo ID, insurance card and payment method. Parent/guardian signature is required for those under 18.
Flu symptoms tend to be worse than a cold. The flu can lead to sinus and ear infections, pneumonia, bacterial infections or hospitalization. For people who already have medical conditions such as asthma, diabetes or heart disease, the flu can make their conditions worse and lead to serious complications.
Flu shots prevent 40% of flu-related hospitalizations among adults and 82% of admissions into an intensive care unit, the release added.
To learn more, visit www.GoshenHealth.com.
Crane watching set for Oct. 26
MEDARYVILLE — An evening of crane observation will take place at Jasper-Pulaski State Game Preserve, 5822 Fish and Wildlife Lane, Medaryville Oct. 26.
Park interpreters from St. Joseph County Parks will be on hand, a news release stated. More than a thousand birds can be observed dancing, eating and preening at dusk.
Participants can bring a sack lunch for an evening dinner and are asked to dress appropriately for weather. A natural history indoor presentation about Sandhill Cranes begins at 3 p.m. Departure time is at 3:30 p.m. from Bendix Woods County Park. Estimated return time is 9 p.m., and there is a short walking distance to the observation platform.
Registration and payment required by Oct. 24. The fee is $10 per person. To register, call 574-654-3155.
To learn more, visit www.sjcparks.org.
Kosciusko REMC to host event
WARSAW — Kosciusko REMC will host an Electric Vehicle Test Drive Experience event Oct. 22 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
KREMC has invited its members to participate in the event at no cost, a news release stated. Members will be able to register on-site to test drive an EV around a designated route and learn more about EVs from employees and educational handouts.
This event will take place at the KREMC facility, 370 S. 250 East, Warsaw. Food will be available from the Crooked Barn Smoked BBQ food truck. KREMC members who test drive an EV at the event will receive a free meal from Crooked Barn’s food truck for themselves and any family members present.
To test drive an EV at KREMC’s event, members must be over 18 years old, have a valid driver’s license and sign a waiver. A representative from the organization providing the EV will be present in the car during the test drive, the release added.
For more information and EV event updates, visit Kosciusko REMC’s social media pages: @KosciuskoREMC.