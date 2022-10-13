Community talk set for today
NAPPANEE — The Nappanee Library, 157 N. Main St., will host “What’s the Catch — the role flavors play in nicotine addiction” from 6 to 7 p.m. today.
This community conversation is sponsored by the Minority Health Coalition Elkhart County Inc. and Tobacco Control of Elkhart County, a news release stated.
School trustees to meet Monday
ELKHART — The Concord Community Schools Board of Trustees will meet at 5 p.m. Monday.
The meeting will take place at the Concord Education Center, 59040 Minuteman Way, a news release stated. Collective bargaining is listed as an agenda item.
New grant funding available
ELKHART — The Community Foundation of Elkhart County is accepting applications for grants from the new Mishler Brown Fund.
The fund is one of several hundred at the foundation and will honor the life and legacy of Helen Mishler, a Nappanee woman who died in 2020 at the age of 94 and left a gift to the Community Foundation, a news release stated.
Through Dec. 31, the foundation is accepting grant applications from 501©3 organizations or programs whose mission supports the interests of farming; agriculture; historic preservation of farms, barns and equipment; or preservation of natural resources.
For more information or to apply, go to inspiringgood.org/mishler-brown-fund.
Artist, author John Hendrix to speak
GOSHEN — New York Times bestselling author and illustrator John Hendrix will speak about his work during a public artist talk Oct. 23, 3 p.m., in the Music Center’s Rieth Recital Hall at Goshen College, followed by a reception.
These events are free and open to the public, a news release stated.
Hendrix is the 2022 Eric Yake Kenagy Visiting Artist at Goshen College. His newest book, “The Holy Ghost: A Spirited Comic,” came out in 2022 from Abrams ComicArts. He is the Kenneth E. Hudson Professor of Art and Chair of the Master of Fine Arts in Illustration and Visual Culture program at the Sam Fox School of Design and Visual Arts at Washington University in St. Louis, the release added.
The Hershberger Art Gallery is located in the north lobby of the Goshen College Music Center at College Avenue and 12th Street in Goshen and is open on weekdays from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
‘Not So Spooky Trail’ to return
LAGRANGE — The “Not So Spooky Trail” is returning to Maple Wood Nature Center Oct. 21, from 5 to 7:30 p.m.
Families can take in a free carnival-styled program with marshmallow roasting, story time, pumpkin games, Halloween crafts and wagon rides, a news release stated.
Cash donations will be accepted as there will be apple cider, warm maple cinnamon milk and homemade kettle corn.
The “Not So Spooky Trail” is designed for families with preschool and elementary-aged children, but all are welcome. An RSVP is not required to attend, but it is appreciated to help purchase supplies, the release added.
Call the park office at 260-854-2225 to share group size. Maple Wood Nature Center is located at 4550 E. 100 South.
STEM Expo set for Oct. 22
FORT WAYNE — Girl Scouts of Northern Indiana-Michiana will hold its seventh annual STEM Expo 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 22, in the Walb International Ballroom at Purdue University Fort Wayne.
All girls in grades K-12 are invited, and non-Girl Scouts will receive a one-year membership as part of their registration, a news release stated. All participants will earn a Girl Scout STEM Career Exploration badge.
The morning will include hands-on tabletop activities where girls will explore science, technology, engineering and math concepts at their own pace. Girls who are interested can pack a lunch and stay for an afternoon workshop with a woman in STEM that will include a special Q&A and Girl Scout STEM activity, the release added.
Register at www.gsnim.org by the Friday deadline. The cost is $5.