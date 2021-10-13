Genealogist to speak at library
NAPPANEE — Dr. Michael Lacopo will present his lecture, “Deconstructing Your Family Tree: Re-Evaluating the Evidence” at the Nappanee Public Library on Oct. 30 from 10-11 a.m.
When information passed on from researcher to researcher doesn’t “add up,” it’s time to tear down the walls and rebuild anew, according to Lacopo. This methodology lecture will show how erroneous conclusions can sneak into research uncontested.
Lacopo is a retired small-animal veterinarian and professional genealogist born and raised in northern Indiana. Researching since 1980, he has lectured internationally and written for numerous periodicals and journals.
A self-described “all-American mutt,” his research skills cover a broad range, with specialties in German research, Mid-Atlantic American research, genetic genealogy, social history and advanced problem-solving.
Registration is requested. Customers can visit https://bit.ly/2ZPFASR to sign up.
Historical society meeting outlined
GOSHEN — The board of directors for the Goshen Historical Society had its monthly meeting Sept. 21 and the following actions were taken by the board:
• The museum hours were permanently established to the expanded schedule of 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays.
• A credit card reader is being installed in the gift shop.
• The August garage sale netted $2,223.
• A total of 73 people attended the program by Jim Smith at the Greencroft Community Center on Sept. 16.
• On First Friday, 91 people visited the museum and another 50 toured the police booth.
• The bid from B.W. Cook was approved to install a new HVAC system with a dehumidifier system large enough to control the humidity levels in the basement and on the main floor.
• The society will be participating in downtown activities this fall, including the Halloween children’s trick-or-treat, First Fridays and the Hometown Holiday celebration.
Auditions set for ‘Miracle on 34th Street’
BRISTOL — Elkhart Civic Theatre will have open auditions for its upcoming production of “Miracle on 34th Street” Nov. 1 and 2 at 7 p.m. at the Bristol Opera House, 210 E. Vistula St.
The production will be performed Dec. 16, 17, 18 and 19 at the opera house and is directed by Dave Dufour, assisted by Demarée Dufour-Noneman.
Auditions will consist of readings from the script. Actors will be asked to sing as well.
Scripts can be reviewed at the opera house weekday afternoons by appointment, or can be e-mailed as PDF files to interested actors.
For more information, email Dave Dufour at ddufour@elkhartcivictheatre.org.
