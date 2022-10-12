Arroyo fundraiser set for Oct. 29
GOSHEN — A Nelson’s BBQ fundraiser for Brisa Arroyo will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 29.
The event will take place at East Lake Fitness Club, 201 Chicago Ave., a news release stated.
Half chicken will be $9 and Pit-Tatoes will be $4. Call 574-822-9102 to reserve tickets. For more information, visit NelsonsBBQ.com.
Commissioners to meet Monday
GOSHEN — The Elkhart County Commissioners will meet at 9 a.m. Monday.
The meeting will take place at the county administration building, 117 N. Second St., a news release stated. Commissioners will consider zoning petitions at the meeting.
Town council to meet Sept. 22
SHIPSHEWANA — The Shipshewana Town Council is set to meet at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 22.
The meeting will take place in the Roger D. Yoder Council Room at Town Hall, 345 N. Morton St., a news release stated. Setting a date for a budget workshop, police and fire department reports and other agenda items will be discussed.
ADEC honors NDE Month
BRISTOL — ADEC has announced its support of October as National Disability Employment Month.
“Now, more than ever, business leaders and employers should consider making the effort to hire individuals with disabilities, as they make up an often-overlooked part of society and remain a mostly untapped workforce,” an ADEC news release stated. “Our coaches match workers with disabilities to open jobs in the area while also providing job coaching, training, assistance, and support for the employees at no cost to the employer.”
Employment Services works toward placements in local businesses. Working collaboratively with Vocational Rehabilitation and area businesses, ADEC’s employment coaches help individuals with disabilities find meaning and purpose through job placements in both Elkhart and St. Joseph counties, the release added.
For more information, or to inquire about hiring a Community Employment client, call 574-295-7751, email info@adecinc.com or visit www.adecinc.com.
Studebaker to host Oct. 19 event
SOUTH BEND — The Studebaker National Museum will host “Lincoln Motor Company: Birth and Rebirth,” presented by Henry Ford Museum Curator Matt Anderson, at 1:30 p.m. Oct. 19.
This Studebaker Museum Speaker Series event, presented by the Campisi Family Education Fund, will take place in the Wiekamp Auditorium, 201 Chapin St. Regular Speaker Series admission is $2, but Studebaker National Museum and campus members are admitted free, a news release stated.
To learn more, visit www.studebakermuseum.org.
Insurance committee to meet Thursday
LAGRANGE — The LaGrange County Insurance Committee will meet at the LaGrange County Office Building, 114 W. Michigan St., Thursday, at 9 a.m.
The public is invited to attend, a news release stated.
Grace to offer some free tuition
WINONA LAKE — Grace College recently announced it will offer free tuition for families in Indiana with an adjusted gross income of $65,000 or less through a combination of federal, state, and institutional aid starting with new students in fall 2023.
“We are thrilled that we can continue to make college more affordable for families in our state,” said Dr. Mark Pohl, vice president of enrollment management. “For many families, it is truly a game changer.”
The Indiana Full Tuition Plan is awarded only to Indiana residents who complete the Free Application for Federal Student Aid by the Indiana state deadline and have an AGI of $65,000 or less as calculated by the FAFSA. The award is valid for both residential and commuter students.
To learn more about Grace’s financial aid offerings, visit www.grace.edu/financialaid or contact Grace College admissions at admissions@grace.edu.