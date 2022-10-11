Genealogical Society to host event
BRISTOL — Elkhart County historian Mark Doddington will speak at the October meeting of the Elkhart County Genealogical Society.
The society will meet Oct. 20 at 1 p.m. at the Bristol Library Community Room, 505 W. Vistula St. The meeting is free and open to the public, a news release stated.
Doddington is scheduled to talk about some of the ghosts who are believed to haunt area locations such as the Winchester mansion, the Old Bag Factory, the Bristol Opera House and Ox Bow Park.
“He will relate how genealogy websites helped him tell ghost stories, and he will read from his recently published ‘Haunted Elkhart County,’” the release added.
To learn more, visit elkhartcogensoc.org.
Deary to move to community foundation
ELKHART — Kevin Deary, who is retiring as president/CEO of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Elkhart County Dec. 31, will oversee training and development in the nonprofit sector in Elkhart County for the Community Foundation starting this spring.
Deary will oversee The Learning Center for nonprofits, an annual CEO retreat, CEO roundtables and be available as a coach and mentor, a news release stated. In addition to grants to organizations who serve Elkhart County, the Community Foundation supports their work with mentoring, training and growth opportunities.
“Deary came to Elkhart County in 1994 to lead the Goshen Boys & Girls Club,” the release stated. “The Boston native made Elkhart County home and improved the lives of thousands of young people as he built the Boys & Girls Club into a nationally recognized center for youth improvement.”
During his time at that organization, it grew from having one site to operating four with multiple programs and a multi-million dollar budget. He has been CEO for 28 years and his career of empowering children and young people has spanned 39 years.
“I’m thrilled to join the Community Foundation,” said Deary in the release. “After making the decision to retire from the Boys & Girls Club, I knew that I still wanted to keep working in our community, but in a new and different way. Pete and I talked about possibilities and I’m thrilled for this opportunity emerging with the Community Foundation.”
To learn more, visit www.inspiringgood.org.
MACOG announces available 5310 funding
SOUTH BEND — The Michiana Area Council of Governments is a designated recipient of Federal Transit Administration funding for the Section 5310 “Enhanced Mobility of Seniors and Individuals with Disabilities” grant program.
The Section 5310 grant program offers federal funding to support capital projects (securing vehicles) and operational funding support for programs that provide transportation to older individuals and those with disabilities, a news release stated.
Eligible recipients of Section 5310 funding include private not-for-profit organizations and authorized units of local government within Indiana. To be considered, projects must be derived from the Public Transit – Human Services Coordinated Plan for the Michiana region. Vehicle purchasing projects require local matching funds of 20% of the total project cost. Operational funding assistance requires local matching funds of 50%.
Organizations seeking funding under Section 5310 are invited to attend an informational meeting session, with the option to join in-person or virtually Oct. 20 at 11 a.m., the release added. The grant application can be obtained online at www.macog.com or by calling MACOG directly at 574-287-1829 or 574-674-8894.