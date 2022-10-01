Council to host session, meeting
WAKARUSA — The Town Council of Wakarusa will host a work session at 6:30 p.m. Monday.
It will then host a regularly scheduled meeting Tuesday, also at 6:30 p.m., a news release stated. Both will take place at the town hall, 100 W. Waterford St.
Board to meet Tuesday
LAGRANGE — The Board of Commissioners of LaGrange County will meet Tuesday at 2:30 p.m.
The meeting will take place in the Commissioner’s Room, County Office Building, 114 W. Michigan St., a news release stated.
EPD issues scam alert
ELKHART — The Elkhart Police Department has issued a warning to the public about a scam in the Elkhart County area involving “found” bills, and resulting in stolen debit cards.
“In this scam, a suspect approaches the victim in a local Michiana store and drops a $10 bill by the victim’s feet,” an EPD news release stated. “They then point out the money to the victim, distracting them. Using the distraction, suspect stands close to victim so that they can see the victim’s pin number as victim enters it at a self check-out. The suspect then follows the victim out to their vehicle, and a second suspect approaches and tells the victim that the $10 belongs to them.”
The victim gets distracted, and the victim’s debit card is lifted out of their purse or wallet, the release added. Suspect(s) then rack up fraudulent charges on the victim’s card.
EPD offers the following personal safety tips:
• Be aware of surroundings while using debit or credit cards
• Shield PIN numbers when using them in public
• Do not pick it up money on the ground if someone points to it — instead walk away
• Make sure credit cards have been removed from the key pad at the self check-out before leaving
• Alert store staff or call the police if you are continued to be bothered by someone at the store or the parking lot
Anyone with any information regarding this crime or any other crime is asked to contact Michiana Crime Stoppers 574-288-STOP, 800-342-STOP or visit michianacrimestoppers.com or the Elkhart Police Department.
Elkhart welcomes Mexican city official
ELKHART — On Saturday the Sister Cities Association and the City of Elkhart will host the first Hispanic Heritage Festival on the Central Green in downtown Elkhart from noon to 8 p.m.
In September of 2021, the Elkhart Sister Cities Association officially became a “sister city” with La Cuidad de Apan, Mexico, a news release stated.
For this occasion, Mayor Rod Roberson welcomes Joel Santillán Flores, director of Social Development, of Apan, Hidalgo, Mexico, to Elkhart. He will spend a few days in Elkhart meeting with the mayor, other city officials, and attending the Hispanic Heritage Festival.
“The bond our Sister Cities organization has formed with Apan is just extraordinary and a symbol of a strong partnership between our cities,” Roberson said in the release. “Elkhart is home to many immigrants from the Apan, Hidalgo region and we are grateful for their contributions to Elkhart’s community, culture, and economy. I look forward to meeting with Mr. Santillán Flores and showing him what Elkhart is all about.”
To learn more, visit www.visitelkhartcounty.com/event/hispanic-heritage-festival/10680.
Common council to meet Monday
ELKHART — The Elkhart City Common Council will meet at 7 p.m. Monday.
The meeting will take place at the council chambers on the second floor of city hall, 229 S. Second St., a news release stated. Personal audio enhancers are available from the council secretary.