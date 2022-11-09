GCS to host public meeting
GOSHEN — Goshen Community Schools will be hosting a public meeting to discuss the tentative agreement between GCS and Goshen Education Association.
The meeting will take place at 8 a.m. Thursday at Goshen Schools Administrative Center Board Room, 613 E. Purl St., a news release stated.
Annual grant awards announced
ELKHART — Committee members overseeing the Well Foundation Greatest Need Fund have awarded $181,160 in grants to improve health in Elkhart County.
The Well Foundation Committee met in October to make this year’s awards from the Greatest Need Fund, which offers unrestricted grants to support community initiatives dedicated to helping Elkhart County citizens live longer, healthier lives, a news release stated.
This year’s grants are:
• Bushelcraft Farm Corp., food baskets for families in Goshen’s food desert — $4,200
• Center for Healing and Hope, vision spot screener — $4,000
• Child and Parent Services, mental health support for child victims of abuse — $17,460
• Church Community Services, greenhouse expansion — $25,000
• Community Sustainability Project/Goshen Farmers Market, fresh food therapy — $3,700
• Cultivate Culinary School and Catering, weekend backpack program for Goshen schools — $10,000
• Girls on the Run Michiana, operations in Goshen/Elkhart for 2023 — $10,000
• GiveHear/HearCare Connection, hearing healthcare clinic for underserved — $7,500
• Goshen College, nursing education simulation training — $20,000
• Kindness to Prevent Blindness, dedicated doctor position — $20,000
• LoveWay, Goshen basic horsemanship — $10,000
• Northern Indiana Hispanic Health Coalition, Healthy Hearts — $9,800
• O’Hana Heritage Foundation/A Rosie Place, respite expansion — $10,000
• Ryan’s Place, children and family grief support programs — $18,000
• Sleep in Heavenly Peace, No Kid Sleeps on the Floor in our Town! Elkhart — $3,500
• WheelchairHelp.org, mobility scooters and lift chair restoration — $8,000
To learn more, visit www.InspiringGood.org.
NHS to present stage performance
NAPPANEE — The NorthWood High School fine arts department will present “Romeo and Juliet — Together (and Alive) at Last!” this coming weekend.
Show dates and times are Friday and Saturday, both at 7 p.m., with a Sunday matinee at 2:30 p.m.
Tickets are priced at $5 per person and can be purchased at the door or by visiting https://gonwpanthers.com/event-tickets.
For additional questions, call the school at 574-773-4127.
County council, commissioners to meet
LAGRANGE — The LaGrange County Commissioners and the LaGrange County Council will meet in a joint executive session Monday at 9:15 a.m.
The meeting will take place in the Commissioner’s Meeting Room, County Office Building, 114 W. Michigan St., a news release stated.
School board to meet Thursday
GOSHEN — An executive session of the Fairfield Community School Board will take place at 5 p.m. Thursday.
The session will take place prior to the board meeting at the FCS Administration Office, 67240 C.R. 31, a news release stated.
Lights of Joy to open Nov. 18
SHIPSHEWANA — Shipshewana’s Lights of Joy will be open Nov. 18-20 and will then be open seven days a week from Nov. 25 to Dec. 31, except for Dec. 8, Dec. 25 and Dec. 26.
The event will be set up on the grounds of the Shipshewana RV Park and will wind back and forth through dozens of displays, a news release stated. Visitors will enter at the grounds of the Shipshewana Flea Market on Ind. 5 and drive through the 1.5-mile course of Christmas light scenes, exiting onto C.R. 200 North.
The cost is $20 per vehicle; and hours are Sunday, Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday 6–9 p.m. and Friday and Saturday 6-10 p.m.
Tickets may be purchased at the gate upon entry or online at ShipshewanaLightsofJoy.com. To learn more, visit the website or Shipshewana’s Lights of Joy page on Facebook.