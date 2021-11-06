Public safety board meets Tuesday
ELKHART — The City of Elkhart Board of Public Safety will hold a special meeting Tuesday at 3 p.m. in the Council Chambers, which are located on the second floor of Elkhart City Hall, 229 S. Second St.
Items on the agenda include: consideration of the due diligence inquiry of the Department of Law; local pension board hearing recommendation; and consideration of medical leave of absence request.
The board will also hold an executive session at 2 p.m. Tuesday in the Council Chambers to discuss records classified as confidential by state or federal statute. No final action will be taken at the session and no other items will be discussed.
County drainage board to meet
GOSHEN — The Elkhart County Drainage Board will meet in Room A of the County Public Services Building, 4230 Elkhart Road, at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday.
Wawasee school board meeting Tuesday
SYRACUSE — The Wawasee Community School Board of Trustees will meet for their regular monthly meeting at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in the Wawasee High School Warrior Room, #1 Warrior Path, Building 1.
The board will also hold an executive session at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday in the Warrior Room to discuss a job performance evaluation of individual employees.
School board executive session Thursday
GOSHEN — An Executive Session of the Fairfield School Board will be held Thursday at 4 p.m. prior to the board meeting at the Fairfield Community Schools Administration Office, 67240 C.R. 31.
Annual bazaar set for Saturday
LAGRANGE — Featuring both seasonal and year-round items, Mt. Zion Lutheran Church’s annual bazaar will be held Saturday from 9 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. at the church, 797 N. Detroit St.
More than 20 vendors are expected, and they will showcase interior and exterior home decor, toys, apparel, gifts, jewelry, soaps, bird houses and many more items. All items will be handmade.
LaGrange parks and rec receives $7,439 grant
LAGRANGE — The LaGrange County Department of Parks and Recreation has received a $7,439 grant from LaGrange County Community Foundation to support the department’s replacement of older playground equipment at Delt Church Park. The award comes from the 2021 Fall Community Impact Grant funds.
Mary Franke, director at LaGrange County Department of Parks and Recreation, said the funds will be used to replace two pieces of aging playground equipment, a Tipi Carousel and a Spica.
