School trustees to meet Tuesday
SYRACUSE — The Wawasee School Corporation Board of Trustees will meet at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.
The meeting will take place at the Wawasee High School Warrior Room, #1 Warrior Path Bldg. 1, a news release stated.
A executive session for the trustees will take place at 4 p.m. prior to the regularly scheduled meeting in the same meeting room.
The purpose of the executive session will be to discuss a job performance evaluation of individual employees, the release added. This subdivision does not apply to a discussion of the salary, compensation, or benefits of employees during a budget process.
Trustees to meet Wednesday
ELKHART — The Concord Community Schools Board of Trustees will meet at 6 p.m. Wednesday at the Education Center Community Room, 59040 Minuteman Way.
The purpose will be to discuss the tentative collective bargaining agreement, a news release stated.
Ruthmere to honor Veterans Day
ELKHART — Ruthmere Museum’s 2022 Patriotic Program Series will conclude Friday with an observation of Veterans Day.
On each holiday during the Patriotic Program Series, Ruthmere, 302 E. Beardsley Ave. and the Havilah Beardsley House give out free miniature American flags with every tour, a news release stated. Veterans will also receive free admission Friday.
Tours will be on the hour with the first tour at 10 a.m. and the last tour at 3 p.m. Call 574-264-0330 to make your reservation, which is encouraged.
“Each year, Veterans Day has been taken place Nov. 11 in recognition of the end of World War I on Nov. 11, 1918,” the release added. “Originally called Armistice Day, the day was renamed as Veterans Day by President Eisenhower in 1954 to recognize and celebrate all American veterans.”
Regular guided tours of Ruthmere Museum and Havilah Beardsley House are Tuesday through Saturday on the hour from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Sunday from 1 to 3 p.m.
To learn more, visit www.Ruthmere.org.
‘Everybody’ headed to Goshen College
GOSHEN — The Goshen College Theater Department will present its fall mainstage play “Everybody,” by Branden Jacobs-Jenkins, this weekend and again the following weekend.
Performances are Friday, Saturday, and again Nov. 19 at 7:30 p.m., as well as this Sunday and again Nov. 20 at 2:30 p.m., at the Umble Center on the GC campus, 1700 S. Main St.
“Everybody” is recommended for children ages 13 and up due to adult language.
“Branden Jacobs-Jenkins’ modern riff on the fifteenth-century morality play Everyman follows the character Everybody as they unravel humanity’s greatest mystery—the meaning of life,” a news release stated.
To learn more, visit www.goshen.edu/academics/theater/theater-productions-events.
Governor makes awareness declaration
INDIANAPOLIS — Gov. Eric J. Holcomb has declared Nov. 7-13 Winter Weather Preparedness Week, and the Indiana Department of Homeland Security encourages Hoosiers to plan ahead, gather resources and be ready for winter in Indiana.
“The Indiana Department of Homeland Security, state partners and first responders will team up to protect citizens from hazardous conditions this winter, but Hoosiers also must do their part,” a IDHS news release stated. “When Hoosiers follow emergency guidance and prepare for conditions, they are less likely to need assistance when resources are heavily taxed.”
Hoosiers can learn how to protect themselves from winter weather online at www.in.gov/dhs/get-prepared/nature-safety/winter-weather-safety.
This site has information about extreme cold weather, winter storms, vehicle safety as well as the regularly updated county travel status map and information from the Indiana Department of Transportation, the release added.