‘Profiles in Service’ set for Nov. 10
BRISTOL — The Elkhart County Historical Museum will be presenting “Profiles in Service” Thursday at 7 p.m.
The program will take place at the museum, 304 W. Vistula St., Bristol, and is free and open to the public, a news release stated. The program will present stories of men and women in Elkhart County who have served in the military.
“There are so many amazing stories to choose from,” Curator of Education Patrick McGuire said in the release. “For this program, we have picked a few veterans from different eras of history, and the program will provide an overview of their lives and time in the military.”
As well as hearing stories of veterans, there will be a display of collection items from people who are featured in the program, the release added. To learn more, go online to elkhartcountyparks.org.
Elkhart Council to meet Monday
ELKHART — The Elkhart City Council will meet at 7 p.m. Monday.
The meeting will take place at city hall, in the second floor council chambers, 229 S. Second St., a news release stated.
Holiday volunteer options available
ELKHART — Faith Mission of Elkhart, 801 Denham Ave., has volunteer opportunities available for the holidays.
Volunteer options include the Turkey Stampede, serving Thanksgiving and/or Christmas dinner, including serving to shut-ins, thrift store opportunities and others.
To learn more and/or to sign up for a specific volunteer option, go online to thefaithmission.org/volunteer.
Commission to meet Monday
ELKHART — The City of Elkhart Redevelopment Commission will meet at 4 p.m. Wednesday at the municipal building at 229 S. Second St.
The meeting can be attended either in person or electronically at https://coei.webex.com/coei/j.php?MTID=m28e9f1bd39661a0443c2b4002c847820, a news release stated.
The meeting number (access code) is 2301 627 7612 and the password is PRERDC11.
DNR offers Veterans Day opportunity
INDIANAPOLIS — All veterans and active-duty military personnel, and everyone in their vehicle, will be admitted free to Indiana Department of Natural Resources state parks, reservoir properties, state forest recreation areas and off-road state recreation areas on Friday, Veterans Day.
This includes admission to Falls of the Ohio State Park’s Interpretive Center.
“We appreciate the sacrifices and service of our veterans and active-duty military and look forward to recognizing them with a day to explore some of the best outdoor places in our state,” said Terry Coleman, director of Indiana State Parks in a news release.
Veterans and military personnel should let the gate attendant know at the property they visit that they are either a veteran or serving and on active duty, the release added.
For general information about state parks, reservoirs, forest properties and off-road state recreation areas, go online to on.IN.gov/recguide. For information about interpretive programs at state parks and reservoirs, go online to interpretiveservices.IN.gov.
MACOG board to meet Wednesday
SOUTH BEND — The Michiana Area Council of Governments’ next Policy Board meeting will be Wednesday at 10 a.m.
The agenda can be found ahead of time at www.macog.com or at macog.com/policy_board_agendas.html, a news release stated.
Any public comments regarding items on the meeting agenda should be directed to macogdir@macog.com prior to the meeting.
Members of the public are invited to attend the meeting by joining in person at the St. Joseph County Council Chambers, 227 W. Jefferson Blvd., 4th floor, or joining live on YouTube at https://youtu.be/S1QJNvEQGIs. Public comment will also be available on YouTube during the live-stream, the release added.