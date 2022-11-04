Holiday bell ringers needed
GOSHEN — The Goshen Corps of the Salvation Army is seeking bell ringers for the Christmas Kettle effort.
Locations, days and times will be on a first come, first served basis, and volunteers are asked to sign up for a two-hour shift.
The kettle drive begins Nov. 25 and will end Dec. 24, running between 9 a.m. and 7 p.m. each day during that period, a news release stated. For more information and to register, visit registertoring.com and type in “Goshen, Indiana,” then follow the steps listed.
2022 Wishlist Program underway
BRISTOL — ADEC has announced that its Wishlist program for 2022 is now underway.
ADEC receives between 300 to 400 donated gifts every year for the program, which began more than 25 years ago and currently serves more than 100 people, a news release stated.
ADEC serves people with intellectual and developmental disabilities in Elkhart and St. Joseph counties. To become a Wish List Elf, complete the online form at adecinc.com/wishlist, choose someone to shop for, and purchase the three gifts from their provided Wish List. These need to be dropped off at ADEC’s administrative building, 19670 Ind. 120, by Dec. 2, where they will be wrapped, tagged, and delivered by ADEC staff. For assistance call 574-848-7451.
“Many individuals that ADEC serves don’t have family to spend the holidays with and would otherwise not receive anything this holiday season,” the release added.
For more information, call 574-295-7751 or email info@adecinc.com.
Augustine to speak at Goshen College
GOSHEN — Sarah Augustine, a Pueblo (Tewa) descendant, will speak during a special convocation at Goshen College, 1700 S. Main St., Wednesday at 10 a.m.
The event will be about seeking right relationship through engaging in true solidarity with Indigenous peoples, a GC news release stated.
Augustine is the executive director of the Dispute Resolution Center of Takima and Kittitas Counties, Executive Director and founder of the Dismantling the Doctrine of Discovery Coalition, as well as co-founder of Suriname Indigenous Health Fund, where she worked to advocate for vulnerable Indigenous peoples.
Augustine is currently a columnist for Anabaptist World and has written for various publications including Sojourners, The Mennonite, Anabaptist Witness and Response Magazine. Augustine is the author of “The Land Is Not Empty: Following Jesus in Dismantling the Doctrine of Discovery” and co-hosts a podcast on the topic. She lives with her family in White Swan, Washington.
Augustine will be present at three other public events during the week: at Anabaptist Mennonite Biblical Seminary Chapel, 3003 Benham Ave., Elkhart, at 11:45 a.m., and “An Indigenous View on a Changed World,” public presentation and Q&A, and at Goshen Public Library, 601 S. Fifth St., at 6:30 p.m., both Tuesday, and “Gathering of the Repair Network for the Coalition for Dismantling the Doctrine of Discovery,” Waterford Mennonite Church, 65975 Ind. 15, Goshen, at 7 p.m. Thursday.
To learn more, visit www.goshen.edu.
NIPSCO offers safety reminder
MERRILLVILLE — Northern Indiana Public Service Company reminds residents that November is Carbon Monoxide Awareness Month.
Carbon monoxide (CO) is called the “Silent Killer” because it is an odorless, tasteless, non-corrosive gas created when fuels, such as gasoline, wood, natural gas, propane, or oil, burn incompletely. CO poisoning can include flu-like symptoms, including headaches, dizziness, nausea, vomiting, irregular breathing or feeling ill, and can be fatal within five minutes.
“The most reliable way to know whether you have a CO leak is to have fully functioning CO detectors at home, especially in areas where someone sleeps,” a NIPSCO news release stated. “Remember to test and replace your detector batteries regularly.”
To learn more about how to stay safe from CO, visit nipsco.com/co.