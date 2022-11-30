Goshen Home Medical hosts holiday open house
GOSHEN — Goshen Home Medical is hosting a holiday open house to help patients and caregivers with assistive device selection and community resources.
The event, which is free and open to the public, will be held Dec. 7 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Goshen Home Medical, 1501 S. Main St., a news release noted.
“Choosing the right equipment takes more than reading online reviews,” said Marlies Selent-West of Goshen Home Medical. “This event gives people an opportunity to talk with a specialist about the physical and medical condition of your loved one as well as the home environment before making a decision.”
Free information and resources available at the event include: Medicare health insurance options; Alzheimer’s and dementia services; home care, palliative and hospice care; and community health programs and events.
Santa and Mrs. Claus will also make a special appearance at the event, and food and refreshments will be available. No reservations are needed for this event.
Goshen Home Medical is a full-service home medical equipment provider that has been serving the needs of Elkhart County for more than 40 years. Trained and caring specialists can help with product selection, operating instructions and delivery options.
Local products featured in ‘Coolest Thing’ contest
LEESBURG — Locally made Maple Leaf Farms Roast Half Duck has reached the championship matchup of the Indiana Chamber of Commerce’s “Coolest Thing Made in Indiana” contest.
They are facing another Kosciusko County-made product from Polywood, a news release stated.
“Our fully cooked roast half duck product has been a flagship product for the company for decades due to its high quality, convenience and versatility,” Co-President John Tucker said. “Different from chicken and turkey, duck is a red meat, but unlike other red meats it is very lean and low in saturated fat. The main reason chefs and home cooks serve it is because it is downright delicious.”
The half duck can be found at Costco, Walmart, Fresh Thyme or the company’s retail store in Leesburg, Duck, Down & Above. It can also be found at mapleleaffarms.com. The company is currently offering special holiday pricing on online orders.
Online public voting for the final round of the Chamber of Commerce contest runs through 10 tonight at www.indianachamber.com/coolestthing. The winner will be announced on Dec. 14 at the Indiana Chamber of Commerce’s 2022 Best IN Manufacturing Awards Luncheon.
Elkhart library seeks public input for programs
ELKHART — The Elkhart Public Library is conducting a survey aimed at influencing the programs and services it offers.
The Curiosity Index follows the first survey sent out by mail and online in 2021. The newest version is shorter, taking about six minutes to complete, a news release stated.
It will be mailed directly to select homes in the Elkhart area and is available online at MyEPL.org/curiosity. As an added incentive, participants who complete the survey will be entered to win a $25 Visa gift card.
The survey will be available through Dec. 15. Visit MyEPL.org/curiosity to take the survey or learn more.