Annual Children’s Resale this week
ELKHART — The 15th annual Children’s Resale event will take place this week, from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, at the RV Hall Of Fame Event Center, 21565 Executive Pkwy.
There will be no entrance fee, a news release stated. Items include children’s items, sized from infant to juniors to young men’s and maternity, toys, books, strollers, blankets, high-chairs, winter boots, coats, snow pants, hats, gloves and others.
“Children’s Resale is excited to report that the Resale is back to normal conditions while continuing being open to the public both Friday evening and Saturday,” the release added. “This will allow ample time for our shoppers to focus on the needs of their families.”
Additional information is available on Facebook pages under Children’s Resale and at www.thechildrensresale.com, or by calling 574-862-2102.
School trustees to meet Monday
ELKHART — The Concord Community Schools Board of Trustees will meet at 5 p.m. Monday.
The meeting will take place at the Concord Education Center, 59040 Minuteman Way, and will focus on the topic of complexity funding in Indiana and Concord, a news release stated.
Commissioners to meet Monday
GOSHEN — The Elkhart County Commissioners will consider zoning petitions at their regularly scheduled meeting at 9 a.m. Monday.
This meeting will take place at the Elkhart County Administration Building, 117 N. Second Street, Room 104, a news release stated.
Commissioners to meet Monday
LAGRANGE — The Board of Commissioners of the County of LaGrange will meet in regular session Monday at 8:30 a.m.
The meeting will take place at the LaGrange County Annex Building, 114 W. Michigan St. The public is invited to attend, a news release stated. The commissioners may impose reasonable restrictions on the number of attendees to control audience density in consideration of the existing COVID-19 national emergency.
Library announces upcoming events
SYRACUSE — The Syracuse Public Library, 115 E. Main St., announces several programs for November.
The adult book club will be reading Agatha Christie’s “Miss Marple: The Complete Short Stories” in November, a news release stated. Copies of the collection are available at the library. Copies of e-books and audiobooks can be checked out as digital copies on the Libby app.
Discussions occur at 6 p.m. Nov. 15, via Zoom and at 1 p.m. Nov. 17, in the downstairs meeting room. Contact Becky Brower at bbrower@syracuse.lib.in.us for information or to receive a Zoom invitation.
The young adult book club will read “The Scorpio Races” by Maggie Stiefvater. Pick up copies at the library. Digital e-books and audiobooks are available on Libby. Discussions occur from 4 to 5 p.m. Nov. 23, and from noon to 1 p.m. Nov. 26, both in the Rosalyn Jones Room/YA space.
The Hoopla app also has the e-book available for the specific book for each group.
Tabletop roleplaying enthusiasts, ages 16 to 25, are invited to RPG Dice & Drama Night from 4 to 7 p.m. Nov. 10, in the Rosalyn Jones Room/YA space. During each session, players have access to a catalogue of over 100 tabletop RPG games, and the library will provide snacks. New players are welcome. The group always meets from 4 to 7 p.m. on the second Thursday of each month, the release added.
The library’s Decluttering Support Group will meet at noon Nov. 10, in the downstairs meeting room, discussing decluttering challenges and tips. In the children’s department, kids are invited to join Lego Club at 4 p.m. each Monday.
To learn more about library programs, visit www.syracuse.lib.in.us.