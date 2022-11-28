Holiday events set for this weekend
MIDDLEBURY — A number of The Town of Middlebury’s holiday celebrations will take place this weekend, starting Friday.
The Gingerbread Jamboree is back and entries will be on display at the Middlebury Community Historical Museum, 301 W. Bristol Ave., Friday evening from 5 to 7 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Sunday from 1 to 3 p.m. Judging will be completed before the viewing starts, so the winners will be available for viewing. There will also be a make-and-take craft for kids at the museum, a news release stated.
On Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. the Handmade Holiday Market will take place at the Middlebury Public Library, 101 E. Winslow St., in the Community Rooms. Handmade gifts from local artisans will be available. There will be a craft table for kids as well as craft demonstrations from vendors throughout the day, and participants can get lunch at a food truck outside the library as well as hot drinks and cookies. This event is a fundraiser for the Friends of the Library to support library materials and programming.
Saturday evening at 6 p.m. the celebrations move to Memorial Park. The Victorian Carolers will perform as they gather and have hot cocoa and cookies, while supplies last. The winners of the tree decorating contest will be announced, and members of the community are asked to scan the QR code on the trees to vote for the People’s Choice Award. Shortly before 7 p.m. the candles will be passed out, there will be a sing-along, and promptly at 7 p.m. the big tree will be illuminated for the first time this year, the release added.
There is no charge to participate in any of these activities brought to you by Middlebury Then and Now, Middlebury Parks, the Middlebury Public Library and the Middlebury Community Historical Museum.
To learn more about upcoming programs and events, visit www.middleburythenandnow.org or www.middleburylibrary.org.
Winter Reading Challenge underway
ELKHART – The Winter Reading Challenge at the Elkhart Public Library, 300 S. Second St., is now underway and runs through March 20.
Unlike EPL’s signature Summer Reading Challenge, this challenge is strictly for adults, a news release stated. Participants can read any book and submit a review to be entered for the prizes.
This year prizes will be awarded monthly and grand prizes drawn at the end of the contest. Monthly prizes include a tea sample set, a weighted blanket, a wireless phone charger and sanitizer and more. Grand prizes include a set of Apple AirPod Pro, a De’Longhi Espresso Machine and a Wellfield Botanic Gardens family membership.
Participants can sign up using the Beanstack App, available on any mobile or desktop device to log reading. The app will track readers progress and offer special fun activities throughout the challenge, the release added. Submit book reviews to enter the prize drawings.
To learn more, visit MyEPL.org/winter.
Minnis awarded Bigler Scholarship
NORTH MANCHESTER — Austin Minnis, Goshen, has been awarded the Richard G. and Marjorie Hayslett Bigler Scholarship at Manchester University.
The Goshen High School graduate is majoring in finance at the university, a news release stated.
This endowed scholarship fund was established through a gift from Richard and Marjorie Bigler. Income from this fund provides financial aid for Manchester University students who are selected for the award.
To learn more, visit www.manchester.edu/about-manchester.