ADEC to welcome Santa
BRISTOL — ADEC is having a special holiday celebration for clients and the greater community Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
This will include a meet and greet and free pictures with Santa, holiday games, giveaways, activities and a Froggy 102.7 radio remote, a news release stated. The event will take place at the ADEC Gaining Grounds Center, 19670 Ind. 120.
ADEC advocates for and serves people with intellectual and developmental disabilities in Elkhart and St. Joseph counties. To learn more visit, www.adecinc.com.
Vintage Christmas event set for Dec. 3
LIGONIER — Stone’s Trace Historical Society, 5111 Lincolnway South, will present a Vintage Christmas, from 1 to 4 p.m. Dec 3.
As tribute to an 1830 Christmas, there will be a wagon ride to enjoy the grounds, treats for the kids with hot chocolate, hot cider, and cookies, a news release stated. The event is free to the public.
Martin promoted to branch manager
BREMEN – Rachel Martin has been promoted to Branch Manager of Interra Credit Union’s Bremen location.
In her new role, Martin will lead the retail team at that location, said Liz Borntrager, Vice President of Retail Operations, in a news release.
Martin has been with the credit union since 2020. Prior to her promotion, she served as the senior member adviser at Interra’s Dunlap location.
Born and raised in Nappanee, Martin lives there with her husband and two children. She is actively involved in the Bible Baptist Church in Wakarusa and the non-profit Christian theatrical group 3:16 Community Theatre.
Interra currently operates 16 offices in Elkhart, Kosciusko, LaGrange, Marshall, and Noble counties in Indiana and via a suite of robust electronic services at interracu.com.
Library announces December events
WAKARUSA — The Wakarusa Public Library, 124 N. Elkhart St., will be hosting a number of events in early December.
The annual Kids Ornament Workshop will take place Dec. 8 from 6 to 7 p.m. Registered participants, grades K-5th, will make and take multiple Christmas ornaments to deck their halls that evening.
There will be a library board meeting Dec. 13 at 5:30 p.m. The public is welcome to attend. The library will open at 10 a.m. Dec. 14.
“Why Evergreens Keep Their Leaves” is currently running on the library Dial-A-Story Line at 574-862-4441. Callers will hear this endearing POURQUOI story (a fictional narrative that explains why something is the way it is) about a little bird who was harbored all winter by the kindly conifers.
To learn more about upcoming library programs, visit https://wakarusachamber.com/business/wakarusa-library.
Development authority to meet Tuesday
AUBURN — The Northeast Indiana Regional Development Authority, will meet at 2 p.m. Tuesday.
The meeting will take place at 533 North St., a news release stated.
Library to switch apps
MILFORD — The Overdrive app will be discontinued in early January of 2023 by the Milford Public Library, 101 N. Main St.
After this point, the same materials can be accessed using the new and improved Libby app, which is free to download, a news release stated.
Libby has many new and improved features including: a centralized bookshelf for all loans and holds, a “tag” option to categorize books, customizable notifications for any holds that are ready to be checked out, as well as compatibility with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and Sonos speakers.
Libby can be downloaded for free on any device that uses apps including smart phones, tablets, and even Kindle Fires, the release added. For assistance, contact the library at 574-658-4312 or visit them at www.milford.lib.in.us.