A Festival of Carols set for early next month
GOSHEN — Goshen College will present the 18th annual musical celebration of Christmas, “A Festival of Carols,” on Dec. 3, Dec. 4 at 7:30 p.m., and Dec. 9 at 4 p.m. in the Music Center’s Sauder Concert Hall, located at 1700 S. Main St.
The Dec. 5 performance will be streamed live at gcmusiccenter.org/live, according to a news release.
Tickets are $15, with reserved seating. Call the Goshen College Box Office at (574) 535-7566 or visit www.goshen.edu/tickets. Patrons are strongly encouraged to purchase their tickets in advance.
Proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test, within 48 hours of the concert, is required for entrance into the venue. Face masks must be worn at all times while indoors regardless of vaccination status.
Tree lighting set for Dec. 5
OSCEOLA — The Osceola Tree Lighting will take place Dec. 5, at the Osceola Town Hall, 850 Lincolnway W.
The event is sponsored by the OC Business Association, according to a news release.
Santa will arrive at 6 p.m., and free Rise-N-Roll cookies and hot drinks will be provided by Mike Stemm and Edward Jones. Boy Scout 122 will be selling peanut brittle.
Though you can bring your Christmas wish list, Santa will not be sitting to receive visitors, the release said.
Food for Fines underway
LAGRANGE — Now through Dec. 11, LaGrange County Libraries will host “Food for Fines.”
Library patrons are invited to bring undamaged and unexpired boxed or canned food items to any library location, according to a news release.
For each food item, the library will forgive $2 in fines, for up to $20 per patron. Overdue items must be returned before food items can be used to forgive fines. Donations for the program cannot be applied toward charges for lost or damaged items.
This program applies only at the LaGrange County Public Library and its branches, and it will only apply to overdue charges owed to the LaGrange County Public Library.
Suggested food donations include: canned soup, peanut butter, tomato sauce, crackers, canned fruits, pasta, cereal diced tomatoes, pork & beans, ketchup, canned vegetables, tuna, canned meat.
The library will not accept: expired food items, items in glass containers, sample-size items, items separate from multipacks, and single serve items.
All food items will be donated to the Clothes & Food Basket of LaGrange County, Inc., the release said.
For more information visit www.lagrange.lib.in.us or call 260-463-2841.
