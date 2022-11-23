Pension board to meet Nov. 30
GOSHEN — An executive session of the Goshen Police Pension Board will take place at 11 a.m. Nov. 30 at 111 E. Jefferson St.
The board will review information about a prospective employee and discuss records classified as confidential by state or federal statutes.
Council meetings rescheduled, canceled
LIGONIER — The meeting of the City of Ligonier Common Council set for Monday has been changed to Tuesday at 7 p.m., at Council Chambers, 301 S. Cavin St.
In addition, the executive session set for Wednesday has been canceled.
Giving Tuesday set for next week
BRISTOL — ADEC will be taking part in Giving Tuesday next week, for Nov. 29.
Those who wish to donate can do so at adecinc.com/givingtuesday, or by sharing ADEC’s Giving Tuesday posts on Facebook.
“Giving Tuesday is a globally recognized day of giving, fueled by the combined powers of social media and collaboration, and in just ten short years, the movement has become mainstream and inspired global generosity to the tune of $500 million annually, on average,” a news release stated.
ADEC advocates for and serves people with intellectual and developmental disabilities in Elkhart and St. Joseph counties. To learn more, email info@adecinc.com, or call 574-848-7451.
Library activities set for upcoming weeks
SYRACUSE — The Syracuse Public Library, 115 E. Main St., will be hosting a number of event and activities the week of Nov. 28 and in early December.
The library’s ongoing food drive supports the Syracuse Food Pantry and the town’s two little pantries, located at Turkey Creek Fire Territory Station No. 1 and Wawasee High School adjacent to the Academy building. A list of most-needed items is available at the library’s circulation desks and at https://www.syracuse.lib.in.us/news/spl-holds-autumn-food-drive, a news release stated. The drive will wrap up Dec. 9.
As for hats, gloves, and other winter accessories, the library will also accept very lightly used or like-new items for donations.
Amazon Smile allows members of the community to support a local charity with every order you place if the purchased items qualify. The Friends of the Syracuse Public Library is one of the available nonprofits. Follow up the steps at smile.amazon.com to get set up and select “Friends of the Turkey Creek Township Public Library” as the charity or choice.
Two sessions remain for the homeschool program before the holiday break. Home-schooled children can join the class at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 30 to learn sign language basics. Then return at 10:30 a.m. Dec. 7 to learn about Christmas across the globe
Storytime also continues at 10:30 a.m. each Wednesday until Dec. 7. There will then one at 10:30 a.m. Dec. 14. Classic holiday stories will be read, and there will be cookies and hot cocoa. Also, Lego Club will meet at 4 p.m. each Monday, with the last session leading up to the holidays will be Dec. 5.
From Dec. 1-16, children can also use the library’s letter writing station to craft letters to Santa. With December’s arrival comes new seasonal take-and-make crafts. Pick them up while supplies last.
Syracuse Parks Superintendent Chad Jonsson will join “In the Garden” at 1 p.m. Dec. 1, in the downstairs meeting room. Jonsson will talk about the town of Syracuse’s status with Tree City USA and share information about the town’s latest plantings and how it maintains its urban canopy.
Young adult video gaming will meet from 4 to 7 p.m. Dec. 1, in the Rosalyn Jones Room. There will be snacks while kids can play the library’s Nintendo Switch.
The young adult paper snowflake craft will be from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Dec. 6. This craft is a drop-in so those who want to take part can stop by when able to.
To learn more, visit www.syracuse.lib.in.us.