Goshen council to meet today
GOSHEN — The Goshen Common Council will meet in regular session at 6 p.m. today.
The meeting will take place at the Police-Court Building, 111 E. Jefferson St., a news release stated.
To take part via live stream go to https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88401039658 or call 312-626-6799 or 929-205-6099. The meeting ID is 884 0103 9658.
To speak during the public meeting, use the “raise hand” feature on Zoom meeting, or dial “9” if calling on the telephone.
Town council to meet today
LAGRANGE — The LaGrange Town Council will meet at 6 p.m. today.
To take part by Zoom, go to https://us02web.zoom.us/j/7715194193?pwd=OUVZSEtjcWgvYVpHNStxQ294eVdTQT09.
An ordinance amending the fee schedule for Greenwood Cemetery is listed as an agenda item, a news release stated.
Parks and rec board to meet today
GOSHEN — The Goshen Parks and Recreation Board will host it’s regularly scheduled meeting today at 4 p.m.
The meeting will take place at the City Courts Building, 111 E. Jefferson St., a news release stated.
Members of the public may join take part in the meeting either in person or virtually at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89736482570.
Town council to meet today
MIDDLEBURY — The Town Council of the Town of Middlebury will meet in an executive session today at 7 p.m., or immediately after the regular town council meeting.
Both will take place at the Middlebury Town Hall, 418 N. Main St.
The purpose of the executive session is for the discussion of strategy with respect to a real property transaction and the discussion of records classified as confidential by state or federal statute pursuant to Indiana Code, a news release stated. A final action will not be taken during the executive session as any final action must be taken at a meeting open to the public.
Show canceled at Lerner Theater
ELKHART — Due to unforeseen circumstances, the Jordan Feliz show originally scheduled for the Lerner Theater, 410 S. Main St., Dec. 3 has been canceled.
If a ticket purchase was made via credit card, those who made the purchase should allow for three to five business days after receipt of refund confirmation for a refund to be received, a news release stated. Note that refunds via credit card will go back to the original card used when making the purchase.
If a purchase was made via cash, check or gift certificate, a check from The City of Elkhart will be issued and mailed to the address listed on file. Checks issued from the city will take approximately six to eight weeks to arrive in the mail.
If any information has changed since the date of purchase, or for additional questions, contact The Lerner Theater Box Office at 574-293-4469 Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. or by email at info@thelerner.com.