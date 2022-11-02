Town council to meet Thursday
BRISTOL — The Town Council of Bristol will meet Thursday at 7 p.m.
The meeting will take place in the Council Chambers at the Bristol Municipal Complex, 303 E. Vistula, a news release stated. Council will attend in-person and all others are also welcome to attend in-person or via zoom.
To take part via Zoom go to https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89717121912?pwd=ckVHbFV2UUI4K0tYdFpMQ3lYa0V0Zz09.
Dial in to 312-626-6799. The meeting ID is 897 1712 1912 and the passcode is 937856.
Steury campaign to host event
GOSHEN — Paul Steury for Congress will be hosting an election night watch party at Ignition Music,120 E. Washington St., Tuesday.
The event will get underway around 7 p.m. and will feature several speakers, including Amanda Qualls, Beth Kallimani and Paul Steury, a news release stated. People should take their own food to share, and refreshments will be provided.
The campaign is also asking for nonperishable food donations for The Window, to be donated after the event. The event is cohosted by Elkhart County Democratic Party.
Merit board meeting canceled
ELKHART — The Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office Merit Board meeting set for Nov. 10 has been canceled due to no agenda items having been set.
The next scheduled meeting will take place Dec. 8 at 5:30 p.m., at 26861 C.R. 26, a news release stated.
BMV announces Veterans Day hours
INDIANAPOLIS — All Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicle branches will be closed Nov. 11 in observance of the Veterans Day holiday.
Branches will resume regularly scheduled business hours Nov. 12, a news release stated.
For a complete list of branch locations and hours, to complete an online transaction or to find a 24-hour BMV Connect kiosk locations, visit IN.gov/BMV.
Common council meeting canceled
GOSHEN — The Goshen Common Council will not be meeting Nov. 7.
This is due to a lack of meeting agenda items, a news release stated.
The next regular meeting of the council is scheduled to be at 6 p.m. Nov. 21 in the Police-Court Building, 111 E. Jefferson St.
Family Fun Night set for Nov. 18
NAPPANEE — Nappanee Parks and Recreation will host Family Fun Night Nov. 18.
This event, including food, games and crafting, will start at 5:30 p.m. at the West Park Pavilion, 500 N. Nappanee St., a news release stated.
Admission is $10 for ages 10 and younger and $12.50 for ages 11 and older. Early registration is required by Nov. 12 and can be done at nappaneeparks.recdesk.com.
Fall story times, events at MPL
MILFORD — Fall story times are taking place at the Milford Public Library, 101 N. Main St.
In-person story times take place on Wednesdays at 10:30 a.m. or 1:30 p.m. and are geared for children ages 3 to 6. This is an opportunity to teach kids about reading, plus fun provide arts and crafts activities and a weekly snack. Story times happen downstairs in the meeting room across from the children’s department.
This week’s theme is “Let’s Get Cooking.” Stories will be shared about foods and learning about ways to prepare them. Recipes are welcome and recipe sheet to use can be picked up at the library. Register for story time in the children’s department at MPL.
To learn more about other upcoming library activities and events, visit www.milford.lib.in.us.
Bethel offering merit awards
MISHAWAKA — Bethel University is encouraging students to apply to Bethel by Dec. 1 to be considered for up to $16,000 in scholarships and receive an admission decision by Christmas.
The application is free and be completed online at BethelUniversity.edu/Apply. Students need to provide their name, birthday and email address to get started.