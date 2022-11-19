Board session set for Wednesday
LIGONIER — The Ligonier Board of Public Works and Safety and Park Authority will meet in executive session Wednesday at 9:30 a.m.
The session will take place in the Conference Room of Council Chambers, at City Hall, 301 S. Cavin St., second floor. The purpose of the meeting will be for receiving information about and interviewing prospective employees, a news release stated.
Book signing set for Dec. 17
WAKARUSA — A book signing with Jamie Ward, author of “100 Things to Do in Indiana Before You Die,” will take place from 1 to 3 p.m. Dec. 17.
The event, free and open to the public, will take place at Wakarusa Dime Store, 103 E. Waterford St.
“With this guidebook, Hoosiers will discover new adventures in their own state, and visitors will be equipped for an epic Indiana experience,” a news release stated.
To learn more about Ward’s work, visit fieldsandheels.com.
Christmas Sing-Along set for Dec. 4
MIDDLEBURY — An old-fashioned Christmas Sing-Along will take place Dec. 4 at 3 p.m. at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 708 Wayne St.
A mix of Christmas hymns and popular carols will be sung by those who take part. The community is invited to this free event, which will be featuring pipe organ and keyboard.
To learn more about St. Paul’s, visit stpaulsmiddlebury.org.
Operation Holiday program underway
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Veterans Affairs announces the Military Family Relief Fund Operation Holiday program is now open for applicants.
Indiana veteran families experiencing financial hardship may be eligible for $300 for each dependent in the household and $200 for a holiday meal.
Indiana veteran and active-duty service member families may apply for eligible dependents, a news release stated. The applicant’s household income must be below two times the poverty guideline.
Applicants must provide the following documentation:DD-214, Leave and Earnings Statement (if currently serving), W-9, direct deposit form, proof of income, a bank statement, proof of child’s residency and proof of child’s dependency.
MFRF’s Operation Holiday program may only be used to provide services to veteran families experiencing financial hardship who reside in the state of Indiana, have served or are currently serving in any branch of the U.S. Armed Forces and hold a DD-214, LES, or National Guard Bureau Form 22, the release added.
To learn more, visit www.in.gov/dva.
Teachers event to start next month
SOUTH BEND — Teachers are invited to learn about educational offerings for students at Gallery Talks for Teachers, which will be taking place 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. on the first Thursday of each month, starting Dec. 1.
A different area of the museum will be featured monthly, with a brief talk plus a tour of a gallery, a news release stated. In December, the topic is “Copshaholm: Community and Innovation.”
Teachers will be able to visit the Oliver Mansion and hear about standards-based topics and activities provided during classroom or virtual visits to the historic house.
Each Gallery Talk for Teachers will provide a certificate of completion for 1 PGP point, and teachers will receive corresponding curriculum materials. Complimentary wine will be offered, the release added.
The event is free. To register contact Stephanie McCune-Bell, Director of Education, at smccunebell@historymuseumSB.org or 574-235-9664, ext. 241.
For more information, call 574-235-9664 or visit www.historymuseumSB.org.