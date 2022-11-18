Church bazaar set for Saturday
ELKHART — The St. John’s Episcopal Church Sugar & Spice Bazaar will take place Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The church is located at 226 W. Lexington Ave.
Council meetings rescheduled, canceled
LIGONIER — The Dec. 12 meeting of the Ligonier Common Council has been changed to Dec. 19 at 7 p.m. at Ligonier City Hall Council Chambers, 301 S. Cavin St.
The scheduled meeting for Dec. 26 has been cancelled, a news release stated.
Library trustees to meet Monday
MILFORD — The Milford Public Library Board of Trustees will meet at 5 p.m. Monday.
The meeting will take place in the library’s meeting room, 101 N. Main St., a news release stated.
School board to meet Nov. 28
NAPPANEE — The Wa-Nee Community School Board will host an executive session immediately following the 6 p.m. board meeting Nov. 28 at 1300 N. Main St.
The purpose of the session will be for discussion of the assessment, design and implementation of school safety and security measures, plans and systems, a news release stated.
Winter Wonderland set for the Goshen Library
GOSHEN — Winter Wonderland activities are underway at the Goshen Public Library, 601 S. Fifth St.
Gingerbread Engineering is set for Dec. 1 from 6 to 7 p.m. and Dec. 5 from 5 to 6 p.m. in the GPL Auditorium. Families are welcome to take part and build a gingerbread house. The library will supply materials and those who take part are welcome to bring their own.
Las Posadas will take place Dec. 14 from 6 to 7 p.m. also in the auditorium, with crafts and snacks.
Cocoa & Cookies with Santa will take place from 6 to 7 p.m. Dec. 22, also in the GPL Auditorium.
Family movies in the GPL Auditorium will start at 2 p.m. Dec. 27 and run through Dec. 30.
All events are free, and registration is not required. To learn more, visit goshenpl.lib.in.us.
Elkhart Common Council to meet
ELKHART — The Monday meeting of the Common Council of Elkhart will take place electronically via WebEx and Facebook Live. The meeting will begin at 7 p.m.
The public may view and attend the meeting by going to the city’s website and clicking on https://coei.webex.com. The event number is 2313 564 1300. If the event is asking for a password to register, use Council22.
To view the meeting on Facebook go to www.facebook.com/CityOfElkhartIN.
The public will have the ability to submit comments through the WebEx chat box, and through Facebook live, which will be monitored throughout the meeting, a news release stated. The public may also submit questions prior to the meeting to the council clerk at angie.mckee@coei.org.
Park service options available for veterans
WASHINGTON D.C — On Veterans Day, the National Park Service unveiled a lifetime pass providing free entrance to national parks for veterans and their families.
The Interagency Military Lifetime Pass waives entrance fees for the NPS and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, and standard amenity recreation fees for the Bureau of Land Management, Bureau of Reclamation, U.S. Forest Service and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers sites for current military service members and their dependents, Veterans and Gold Star Families.
For purposes of this program, a veteran is identified as an individual who has served in the United States Armed Forces, including the National Guard and Reserve, and is able to present one of the following forms of valid and unexpired identification: Department of Defense Identification Card, a Veteran Health Identification Card, Veteran ID Card and veterans designation on a state-issued U.S. driver’s license or identification card.
To learn more, visit news.va.gov/110751/free-lifetime-pass-to-national-parks.