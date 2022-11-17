Cookie sale set for Nov. 19
SHIPSHEWANA — The LaGrange County Extension Ladies will host their annual cookie sale Saturday, from 8 a.m. until cookies are sold out.
The sale will take place at the front entrance of Yoder’s Department Store, 300 S. Van Buren St. All cookies are homemade, and proceeds will be used to purchase books for schoolchildren, a news release stated.
To learn more, visit extension.purdue.edu/county/lagrange/index.html.
School trustees to meet Monday
ELKHART — The Concord Community Schools Board of Trustees will meet at 5 p.m. Monday.
The meeting will take place at the Concord Education Center, 59040 Minuteman Way, according to a news release. The purpose of the meeting will be to train school board members with an outside consultant about the performance of the role of the members as public officials.
County commissioners to meet Monday
LAGRANGE — The Board of Commissioners of LaGrange County will each meet in regular session Monday at 8:30 a.m.
The meeting will take place at the LaGrange County Annex Building, 114 W. Michigan St. The public is invited to attend, a news release stated.
The Commissioners may impose reasonable restrictions on the number of attendees to control audience density in consideration of the existing COVID-19 national emergency.
School board to meet Dec. 4
GOSHEN — An executive session of the Fairfield Community School Board will take place Dec. 4 at 5 p.m.
The session will take place at the FCS administration office, 67240 C.R. 31, a news release stated.
Goshen Health welcomes resident
GOSHEN — LaToya Lewis, ND, has started a two-year residency in naturopathic medicine at Goshen Center for Cancer Care.
Dr. Lewis provides natural therapies and lifestyle recommendations that support the body’s natural ability to heal and increase the effectiveness of conventional cancer treatments, a news release stated.
“Our naturopathic doctors play an important role in helping patients manage side effects of cancer treatment and learn lifestyle strategies that support a healthy quality of life,” said Randy Christophel, Goshen Health President and Chief Executive Officer in the release. “Our residency program is dedicated to providing naturopathic doctors with direct clinical experience as they build evidence-informed care plans for patients.”
Dr. Lewis earned a Doctor of Naturopathy from Canadian College of Naturopathic Medicine in Toronto, Ontario. Her Bachelor of Business Administration in Management Information Systems is from Ohio University in Athens, Ohio.
To learn more visit www.GoshenHealth.com.
Fund established for crash victim
SOUTH BEND — A GoFundMe page has been set up for one of the victims of a fatal crash earlier this month in Elkhart County.
Joseph Garrison, 14, South Bend, died Nov. 6 in a single-vehicle crash on C.R. 38, west of C.R. 17. The vehicle was traveling westbound when it went off the north side of the roadway and struck a utility pole and a structure and then rolled over, sustaining heavy damage.
Christian Hartpence, 18, Lapaz, and Brandon Shetterly, 19, Constantine, Michigan also died in the crash. Two other occupants of the vehicle, Cheyenne Wesson, 17, and Ashley Wesson, 30, both of Goshen, were taken to area hospitals, with Wesson having suffered severe head trauma.
Maggie Hess, Garrison’s mother, set up the fund to help pay for memorial expenses.
To view the GoFundMe page, visit https://gf.me/v/c/shb2/our-jjs-funeral-and-memorial.