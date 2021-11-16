Monopoly with a twist available
SYRACUSE — Renea Salyer, executive director of Syracuse-Wawasee Chamber of Commerce, recently announced a custom-created board game is now available for purchase. Syracuse/Wawasee-opoly is a family-friendly board game modeled after the popular classic fast-dealing property trading game, Monopoly, Salyer stated in a press release. In the Syracuse/Wawasee-opoly version of the game, however, businesses based in the local community are featured instead of the traditional landmarks and properties.
The object of the customized game is much the same as the vintage version; to be the only player not to become bankrupt, the release reads. As is the case with the original chance and community chest, a player’s fortune can change instantly with “fate” and “opportunity” cards.
Board games are currently available at the Syracuse-Wawasee Chamber of Commerce weekdays from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. at a cost of $30 each. Cash or check will be accepted at the office located at 207 N. Huntington St.
For additional information regarding the Syracuse-Wawasee Chamber of Commerce or the Syracuse/Wawasee-opoly board game, call 574-457-5637, visit online at SWChamber.com or email Renea@SWChamber.com.
Last days to register for Christmas assistance
GOSHEN — Families needing Christmas assistance in the Goshen, New Paris and Millersburg areas, need to have their applications in by Friday to the Salvation Army of Goshen.
Hours to drop off applications are today from 9 to 11:30 a.m. and Friday from 9 to 11:30 a.m.
Applicants will need:
- A valid ID
- Birth certificate for all children under 14
- Proof of income and expenses
- Proof of address
For more information, contact the Salvation Army at 574-533-9584.
The Salvation Army is located at 1013 N. Main St.
Bell ringers needed
GOSHEN — The Goshen Salvation Army is looking for bell ringers this holiday season.
“Salvation Army bells will be ringing joyfully at many more locations than last year, so we need many more volunteers to help make the season bright,” according to information from the Salvation Army.
To be a bell ringer, go online to RegisterToRing.com.
BRISTOL — The Elkhart County Historical Museum will be hosting a Friday Night at the Museum event this Friday from 6 to 9 p.m. There is no admission fee for the event, and all ages are welcome.
Friday Night at the Museum is a family event that will have the entire museum open for viewing, including the award-winning Crossroads of Elkhart County experience. The three exhibits that make up Crossroads present the history of Elkhart County from the arrival of people during the Paleo period up to today. There will also be a number of different activities going on that are connected to content visitors will see in the exhibits, museum officials stated in a press release. Refreshments and snacks will be available.
“We wanted to have this event for two reasons,” said Curator of Education Patrick McGuire. “First, we recently won an award for our Crossroads of Elkhart County experience, but, due to the pandemic, never had an official opening to the completed group of exhibits. So this event will serve as that opening and a celebration of our award.
“We also wanted to do something fun that everyone in the whole family can enjoy. With the activities we are planning, we think it will be a great way to kick off the weekend. I’m particularly excited about our fur trade simulation. It’s a great opportunity to learn about the interaction between Native and European groups and how they shared culture while conducting business. It’s really a fun way to learn about how deals were made in the past.”
