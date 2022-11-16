County parks to host Mushing 101
NEW PARIS — The Elkhart County Parks Department is partnering with Heartland Mushers Association to offer a Mushing 101 class on dog sledding Saturday from 1 to 3 p.m. at Benton Dam in River Preserve County Park.
Snow or no snow, the dog sledding lessons will cover the basics of dryland mushing, including gear use with bikes and canicross, according to a news release. Dog owners are invited to bring their canine companions and see if they have what it takes to mush through a series of training techniques and try their hand on a temporary dryland trail. Experienced mushers will be available throughout the program to help assist participants.
Cost is $10 per person and open to ages 12 and older. Dogs must be at least 15 pounds to participate and on a leash — 6 feet and under — while on the preserve. Please note that the program limit is one dog per person or participating family. Register by today at elkhartcountyparks.org.
Meet at the Benton Dam site in River Preserve County Park, located just south of Goshen at 68550 C.R. 31.
BMV announces two-hour closure Thursday
INDIANAPOLIS — All Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicle branches will be closed Thursday from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. local time for a team development event.
Residents are asked to use online services through myBMV or visit a kiosk during these hours, a news release stated. Branches will resume regular business hours at 10:30 a.m. local time.
For a complete list of branch locations and hours, to complete an online transaction, or to find a 24-hour BMV Connect kiosk, visit IN.gov/BMV.
Cottrell Turkey Creek Inlet dedicated
SYRACUSE — The Wawasee Area Conservancy Foundation announced Monday that in October, WACF representatives and Tom and Nancy Cottrell and their family joined together for the dedication of the Cottrell Turkey Creek Inlet, a 5.5-acre wetland and upland property located at the east end of Lake Wawasee.
“We are excited to be a part of an effort that will have a generational impact in our watershed,” Tom Cottrell said in a provided news release. “WACF works tirelessly to lead clean water initiatives in our lakes and we are proud to share our support through the Cottrell Turkey Creek Inlet.”
The Cottrell Turkey Creek Inlet was originally part of a key WACF wetland acquisition in 2021 that included 25 acres and 365 feet of frontage shoreline, the release noted. The property holds considerable wetlands in need of protection. Thanks to the Cottrell family, as well as several other significant donors, WACF is now able to preserve the property for generations to come.
“We are humbled by the generosity of the Cottrell family and their willingness to help us drive our mission,” added Heather Harwood, WACF executive director. “Through their support we are able to take action in our watershed, preserving and protecting our lakes.”
Food bank announces turkey distributions
SOUTH BEND — The Food Bank of Northern Indiana has announced the locations turkey distributions.
Turkeys will be distributed to those in need on this Friday and Monday in a drive-thru format, according to a news release. Turkeys are provided free of charge and first come, first served, while supplies last. One turkey per household.
Drivers and passengers should remain in their vehicles and open the trunk to receive the turkey. There will be an area available at each location for self-loading for those whose trunk does not open, the release noted.
On Friday, local turkey pickup — while supplies last— are: Bristol Community Food Pantry, 101 1/2 W. Vistula St., Bristol, from 9-11 a.m.; Family Christian Development Center, 107 W. Marion St., Nappanee, from 12:30-2 p.m.; God’s Highway to Heaven Food Pantry, 555 Weber St., Warsaw, from 9-10:30 a.m.; and Kosciusko County Fairgrounds, 1400 E. Smith St., Warsaw, from noon-1:30 p.m.
On Monday, local locations for turkey pickup — while supplies last — are: Maple City Chapel, 2015 Lincolnway East, Goshen, from 9-11 a.m.; Excel Center, 2626 Prairie St., Elkhart, from 12:30-2:30 p.m.
For more information, visit www.feedindiana.org.