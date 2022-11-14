School board to meet today
LIGONIER — West Noble School Corporation Board will meet at 7 p.m. this evening.
The meeting will take place at the West Noble High School Blue Seat Area, 5050 U.S. 33.
Library trustees to meet Tuesday
GOSHEN — The Goshen Public Library Board of Trustees will host its regular meeting at 5 p.m. Tuesday.
The meeting will take place at the library auditorium, 601 S. Fifth St. Monthly reports, Internet use policy annual review/approval and staff and finance committee meeting proposed dates are listed as meeting agenda items, along with others.
The next board meeting is scheduled for Dec. 20 at 5 p.m., also in the auditorium.
To learn more about library programs, visit goshenpl.lib.in.us.
Library announces holiday hours, activities
MILFORD — The Milford Public Library, 101 N. Main St., will be closed Nov. 24-25 in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday. The library will be open its normal hours of 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 26.
Fall Story Times are drawing to a close, a library news release stated. In-person Story times take place Wednesdays at 10:30 a.m. or 1:30 p.m. and are geared for children ages 3 to 6. This is an opportunity to encourage children to read, along with arts and crafts activities and a weekly snack. Story times take place downstairs in the meeting room, across from the children’s department.
This week is the last week for Fall Story Time and the theme is “Thanksgiving Feast”. Register for this event in the children’s department and bringing snacks is encouraged.
The library has added a number of new DVD releases to its movie collection, including “Thor: Love and Thunder,” “Lightyear,” “Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank,” “Bullet Train,” “Top Gun: Maverick” and others. The library also has many different television shows on DVD available for check out as well. Popular TV show checkouts include “The Walking Dead,” “Yellowstone,” “Parks & Recreation,” “Chesapeake Shores,” “Call the Midwife” and “Game of Thrones.”
A number of children’s movies available as well, from “Paw Patrol” to “Veggie Tales” to “Barbie” and more, as well has holiday films such as “Frosty the Snowman” and “Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer.”
All movies and TV show DVDs may be borrowed for a loan period of seven days and can be renewed one time for an additional seven days. Overdue DVDs are fined $0.25 per day, however, in case of library closings (i.e. for holidays, bad weather, etc.) DVDs may be returned in the video drop box on the south east side of the library. As long as the DVDs are in the drop box before the start of the next business day, no fines will be charged, as well as for books.
To learn more, visit www.milford.lib.in.us.
Educational program set for Dec. 14
BRISTOL — “Avoid Holiday Burnout” will take place Dec. 14 at 1 p.m. at the Bristol Public Library, 505 W. Vistula St.
This free, educational program will be presented by Emily Christ, Purdue University Extension Educator in Health and Human Sciences in Elkhart County, a news release stated.
Those who wish to participate are asked to pre-register by calling the BPL at 574-848-7458.
This program and all programs of the Purdue University Extension Service are open to everyone. To request a reasonable accommodation to participate in this program, call 574-533-0554 by Dec. 1.
To learn more about extension programs, visit extension.purdue.edu.
Cycleworks to host holiday event
GOSHEN — Cycleworks of Goshen, 1210 E. Lincoln Ave., will be hosting its 20th Annual Christmas Celebration Dec. 17.
This family-oriented event begins at noon, with holiday snacks and drinks to be served, along with in-store discounts and drawings for door prizes throughout the day.
To learn more, call 574-533-3450 or visit www.cycleworksofgoshen.com.