Gala event set for today
ELKHART — The Seventh Annual Elkhart County Business Legacy Hall of Fame Gala, presented by Junior Achievement, and Lemonade Day will take place from 6 to 9 p.m. tonight.
The event will take place at Crystal Ballroom at the Lerner Theatre, 410 S. Main St., a news release stated.
To learn more, visit https://jalemonade.org/annual-gala.
College alumni artwork to be shown
GOSHEN — Seven Goshen College alumni will be showcasing their art in the upcoming exhibit “From Goshen College to Goshen: Local Alumni,” in the college’s Hershberger Art Gallery.
There will be an opening reception Nov. 20 at 2 p.m., followed by an artist talk at 3 p.m. The exhibit will be on display through Jan. 15, 2023, a news release stated.
Artists featured include, Mark Daniels ’00, painting, Trevor Daughtery ’11, ceramics, Sibyl Graber Gerig ’80, watercolor and fabric art, Caitlin Lanctot ’10, jewelry, Sunday Mahaja ’14, sculpture, Brooke Rothshank ’00, watercolor painting and ink drawing and Justin Rothshank ’00, ceramics.
The Hershberger Art Gallery is located inside the Goshen College Music Center, 1700 S. Main St. The gallery is open during August weekdays from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. During the academic year, it is open from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays and from 2 to 4 p.m. weekends.
School trustees to meet Monday
LAGRANGE — The Lakeland Board of School Trustees will meet in executive session at 5:30 p.m. Monday, then for a regularly scheduled meeting at 6:30 p.m.
Both meetings will take place at the Lakeland Corporate Office, 0825 E. 075 North, a news release stated.
Library trustees to meet Tuesday
ELKHART — The Elkhart Public Library Board of Trustees will conduct its regularly scheduled monthly meeting at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.
The location will be the Osolo Branch, 3429 E. Bristol St., a news release stated.
Gift of Lights to return Nov. 25
SOUTH BEND — The Gift of Lights, a special holiday lights event powered by Indiana Michigan Power, returns to the Potawatomi Zoo from Nov. 25 through Dec. 18, and will run every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, from 5 to 9 p.m.
The Potawatomi Zoo Holiday Express train tickets are $3 (over 2 years old). The zoo train will run as weather permits. The carousel will not be running in winter.
Santa will be in the River Run Yurt every night from 6 to 8 pm. There is no charge to visit Santa.
Regular admission for The Gift of Lights is $11 for adults ages 15 and up, $6 for children 3 to 14, and babies 2 and under are free. Admission for zoo members is $8 for adults and $4 for children. Advance tickets are not required, but they can be purchased at www.potawatomizoo.org/lights.
School board to meet Tuesday
MIDDLEBURY — The Middlebury Community School Board will host an appropriations hearing, followed by a regularly scheduled meeting, at 4 p.m. Tuesday.
Both will take place at the MCS administration center, 56853 Northridge Drive., a news release stated
BMV announces holiday hours
INDIANAPOLIS — All Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicle branches will be closed Nov. 24 through Nov. 26 in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday.
Branches will resume regularly scheduled business hours Nov. 28.
For a complete list of branch locations and hours, to complete an online transaction, or to find a 24-hour BMV Connect kiosk, visit IN.gov/BMV.
Flu shot clinic set for today
WINONA LAKE — The Northern Indiana Hispanic Health Coalition, in partnership with Winona Lake Grace Brethren Church, Bowen Center, and the Indiana Department of Health, will provide free health screenings and flu shots at We Care Warsaw today from 2 to 5:30 p.m.
The event will take place at Gordon Health & Wellness Center, 100 Publishers Drive, at the Grace College field house next to the Winona Lake Fire Station, according to a news release.
The following services will be offered: cholesterol, glucose, blood pressure, BMI, and flu shots.
No documents are required, and no appointment is necessary. Participants will receive their health screening results immediately. Call at 574-206-3938 for more information.