Historical society event this evening
GOSHEN — Rod Pletcher and the Goshen Historical Society will present “Their Finest Hour: The U.S. Auto Industry & Rosie,” at 7 tonight.
The program will be in the Jennings Auditorium at the Greencroft Community Center, 1820 Greencroft Blvd., a news release stated. The program will also explore the war effort of local industries during World War II.
Commission to meet Monday
MILFORD — Milford Redevelopment Commission will meet at 10:30 a.m. Monday.
The meeting will take place at the Milford Community Building, 111 S. Main St., a news release stated.
Genealogical society to meet
BRISTOL — “Elkhart County Soldiers’ Stories” will be presented by Larry App at the Elkhart County Genealogical Society meeting at 1 p.m. Nov. 17.
This video presentation will feature excerpts from interviews of soldiers from, or closely connected to, Elkhart County who fought in various wars, a news release stated.
App will give an introduction and backstory for each excerpt before it is shown. He will also talk about the soldiers’ lives when they returned home after their particular war and answer questions, the release added.
The meeting event will take place at the Bristol Public Library, 505 W. Vistula St. It is free and open to the public.
LARE applications due Jan. 15, 2023
INDIANAPOLIS — The deadline for submitting Lake and River Enhancement applications is Jan. 15, 2023.
“The LARE program strives to protect and enhance aquatic habitat for fish and wildlife while ensuring the continued usage of Indiana’s publicly accessible lakes, rivers, and streams,” according to an Indiana Department of Natural Resources news release. “This is accomplished through measures that reduce nonpoint sediment and nutrient pollution.”
Technical and financial assistance for qualifying projects is provided to applicants through the LARE program. Qualifying projects can include logjam removal, streambank stabilization, and wetland creation, to name a few. To view a full list of qualifying project types, along with additional LARE information, visit lare.dnr.IN.gov.
Applicants are encouraged to reach out to LARE staff regarding potential projects ahead of the application deadline. Applications should be completed and submitted electronically, the release added.
Board meeting date rescheduled
ELKHART — The City of Elkhart Park Board has changed its regularly scheduled meeting date from Monday to Nov. 18.
The meeting will take place at 3:30 p.m. at council chambers, 229 S. Second St., a news release stated.
Health care career fair set for Nov. 19
FORT WAYNE — The VA Northern Indiana Health Care System will be hosting a career fair Nov. 19, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The event will take place at the Fort Wayne VA Medical Center, Building 1, Lobby, 2121 Lake Ave.
“Fort Wayne – VA Northern Indiana is accepting applications for registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, nursing assistants careers at our Fort Wayne VA Medical Center in a friendly professional, and supportive organization dedicated to serving our nation’s veterans,” a news release stated.
Eligible candidates will be interviewed on the day of the event and are asked to bring two forms of ID and a resume. Resumes can be submitted in advance to heather.tarr@va.gov.
Benefits include paid leave, health insurance, life insurance, retirement packages, and sign-on bonuses available for qualified RN positions.
RN, LPN and NA can receive sign-on bonuses up to $10,000: RN: $149,003, LPN: $98,423 – $101, 264 and NA: $69,765 – $71,915 in estimated annual compensation, a news release stated.
To learn more about salary, benefits and how to apply, visit www.vacareers.va.gov.