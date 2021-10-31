Training and equipping center ribbon-cutting set for today
ELKHART — The Greater Elkhart Chamber of Commerce and Guidance Ministries will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony today at 3 p.m. for the Frank King Training and Equipping Center.
Guidance Ministries is located at 216 N. Second St.
The ceremony will be followed by an open house until 5 p.m. with light refreshments and tours.
Guidance Ministries has completed phase one, of the project, which required the total renovation of one room and the purchase and installation of new equipment and furnishings. The completion of phase one now provides two spaces to facilitate small and large groups, up to 150 people.
Sorority chapter hosts meetings
GOSHEN — The Indiana Eta chapter of Delta Theta Chi Sorority met twice in September, on the 14th for a business meeting at the home of Carol Larson in Goshen, and on the 28th for an educational at the home of Ricki Weaver in Elkhart.
Carol Larson and Linda Sinon were the hostesses for the business meeting. Pre-meeting dinner and social were enjoyed by all nine sisters that attended.
Committee reports were presented by Linda Sinon, Phyllis Oliver, Betty Nelson, Jane Sickman, Sandy Pixey, Nancy Whipple, and Susan Yoder.
Ten sisters attended the educational meeting at Ricki Weaver’s home, where sisters gathered to form committees and plan for the upcoming Spring Convention that IN Eta will be hosting. Committee for this meeting was Ricki Weaver and Sandy Pixey.
For more information visit deltathetachi.org or email rickirenbarger@aol.com.
Library to host author for speaking event
GOSHEN — Indiana author Larry Sweazy will lead an interactive workshop at the Goshen Public Library, 601 S. Fifth St., Saturday, from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. Sweazy will offer tips and help beginning and seasoned writers, so those who come should be prepared to write.
Born and raised in Anderson, author Larry D. Sweazy is a multiple award-winning author of 18 novels, 34 short stories, and over 80 non-fiction articles and book reviews.
Registration is required. To register, call 574-533-9531. The workshop with Larry Sweazy, a Eugene and Marilyn Glick Indiana Authors Award honoree, is part of the Indiana Authors Awards Speaker Program, powered by Indiana Humanities and made possible through Glick Philanthropies.
Pre-School Story Time ongoing at library
LAGRANGE COUNTY — LaGrange County Public Library is hosting in-person Pre-School Story Time.
- LaGrange County Public Library, 203 W. Spring St., LaGrange - Tuesdays at 10:30 a.m.
- Shipshewana Branch Library, 250 Depot St. – Tuesday, at 1 p.m.
- Topeka Branch Library, 133 N. Main – Wednesday, at 11 a.m.
Registration appreciated by not required. The theme is "Learning the Alphabet."
