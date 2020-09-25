NIPSCO raises funds for COVID-19 relief
MERRILLVILLE — Sixteen local organizations received donations from NIPSCO’s annual Charity of Choice program to help assist the organizations with their COVID-19 relief efforts within communities across northern Indiana.
In total, NIPSCO employees helped raise $75,000 in the recent drive.
Under normal circumstances, NIPSCO hosts numerous in-person fundraising events throughout the summer to help drive donations, NIPSCO officials stated in a news release Friday. This year’s fundraising efforts were done virtually, with employees able to raise the funding.
“Due to these unprecedented times, we felt the best way to provide support was through the selection of a variety of organizations who’ve been on the frontlines assisting local residents with food instability, housing insecurity and child care offerings,” said Mike Hooper, president of NIPSCO. “We’re proud that our employees came together virtually to help contribute to these organizations providing critical services to those in need as part of NIPSCO’s annual Charity of Choice campaign.”
This year’s beneficiary organizations include: Boys & Girls Clubs of Adams County, Boys & Girls Clubs of Elkhart County, Boys & Girls Clubs of LaPorte County, Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Northwest Indiana, Boys & Girls Clubs of St. Joseph County, Boomerang Backpacks serving Northeast Indiana, Family Services Association of Howard County, Cass and Miami Counties, JAM Center serving DeKalb County, Kokomo Family YMCA, Meals on Wheels of NWI, NWI Food Bank, Sojourner Truth House serving Lake County, St. Jude House serving Lake County, Tradewinds Services, Inc. serving Lake County, United Way of Miami County and Vincent Village serving Ft. Wayne.
For more information on other ways NIPSCO serves its communities, visit NIPSCO.com/GivingBackCharityofChoice/2.
Elkhart Civic Theatre presents ‘Silent Sky’
BRISTOL — “Silent Sky” by Lauren Gunderson opens Oct. 2 for a two-weekend run at the Bristol Opera House, 210 E. Vistula, as well as streaming Oct. 2 and 3.
The play is based on the life of Henrietta Leavitt, whose work at the turn of the 20th century paved the way for discoveries by Edwin Hubble and others. The play is directed by Demarée Dufour-Noneman, assisted by Stacey Nickel, according to a news release from Bristol Opera House officials.
The cast of ECT’s production of Silent Sky includes Michelle Oyer as Henrietta Leavitt; Kelsey Crump as Margaret Leavitt; Stephanie Yoder as Annie Cannon; Amber Pauls as Williamina Fleming; and Dustin Crump as Peter Shaw.
Tickets to “Silent Sky” will be limited due to COVID-19 and audience members are asked to wear face masks. Tickets are available at elkharcivictheatre.org/tix or by calling at 574-848-4116 weekday afternoons. Streaming tickets available at elkhartcivictheatre.org/sstix.
West Park to become magical destination
NAPPANEE — For the third year, Nappanee Parks and Recreation is transforming West Park, 500 N. Nappanee St., into an imaginative take on a magical school and village inspired by the Harry Potter books and movies Oct. 3.
Parks officials stated in a news release there will be a village with food and shops, along with special classes. While the village is open to the public from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., the classes will require pre-registration. There is a fee for classes, and all information can be found online at nappaneeparks.recdesk.com.
For more information, email tsalyer@nappanee.org or call 574-773-2112 Ext. 2108.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.