Goshen, IN (46526)

Today

Clear skies this evening will give way to cloudy skies and rain overnight. Low 38F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Clear skies this evening will give way to cloudy skies and rain overnight. Low 38F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.