New visitor guidelines in place today at Beacon hospitals
Hospital visitor restrictions are now in place for all Beacon locations, officials announced Friday.
No visitors will be permitted except under special circumstances, and patients in labor or hospitalized after delivery may have one person to accompany them. Children and dependent adults are permitted two healthy visitors older than age 18 per day with only one entry per person per day.
All efforts will be made to allow visits to loved ones near the end of life. Visitors will not be permitted for most patients in the emergency department; exceptions will be made for patients in crisis if possible.
Outpatients undergoing procedures or surgery may have one person accompany them. Expectations will be communicated to the patient prior to the visit.
All visitors who meet the above criteria must be older than age 18 and in good health, be subject to a health screening, wear a mask and follow recommended safety precautions.
Trick-or-treat events set for today
ELKHART — City officials announced Friday afternoon that today’s Main Street trick-or-treat event did not receive the proper approval from the Elkhart County Health Department and will not be permitted to take place.
“This afternoon we were informed by the Elkhart County Health Department that tomorrow’s Main St. Trick-or-Treat event does not have an ‘approved plan’ for an event over 250 people,” a Facebook post on the City of Elkhart, Indiana, page stated. “It is unfortunate and we apologize for the late notice. Following their recommendation, Main St. Trick-or-Treat scheduled for tomorrow 12-4 in Downtown Elkhart is canceled.”
Trick-or-treating events scheduled for today include:
BRISTOL: While the town has canceled its trick-or-treating, officials stated that if individuals choose to turn their lights on for trick-or-treat or to distribute candy, that is their choice.
GOSHEN: Trick or treat downtown will be from 5:30 to 8 p.m. today.
LAGRANGE: Trick-or-treat will be from 5 to 8 p.m. today
MIDDLEBURY: Trick-or-treat will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday. Participants are asked to leave their porch or other exterior lights on throughout participation. Those passing out treats are asked to not allow trick-or-treaters to reach into communal containers but rather hand out treats
MILFORD: Kiwanis Club and the Milford Ministerial Association organized a trunk or treat event from 6 to 8 p.m. today in the Milford Library parking lot, Main Street parking lot and the Christian Church parking lot, where cars will be decorated and candy will be handed out.
NAPPANEE: Trick-or-treat will be held 5 to 7 p.m. today
NEW PARIS: Trick-or-treating hours have been set for 5 to 7 p.m. today. Due to concerns about the novel coronavirus, the New Paris Lions Club will not have a Halloween party like they normally do, according to Lions Club officials.
SYRACUSE: Trick-or-treat will be from 6 to 8 p.m. today
TOPEKA: Trick-or-treat will be from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. today; rain date is 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Nov. 7. Trunk or treat event will be in the front parking lot of Topeka Elementary School.
Kiwanis Club of Elkhart to host spaghetti day
ELKHART — The Kiwanis Club of Elkhart announced the annual Spaghetti Day event will be held Monday at the Knights of Columbus Hall, 112 E. Lexington Ave. Tickets are available for lunch or dinner, with carryout and drive-up options available.
All proceeds from Spaghetti Day will support Kiwanis programs, including college scholarships for local high school students, the Kiwanis K.I.D. Day, local nonprofit grants, and more, officials announced in a recent news release.
In past years, Spaghetti Day has offered the opportunity for Elkhart County citizens to connect to local candidates before casting their ballots. Candidates have been invited to attend, although this year, the club is focusing on carryout orders due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The meal will include spaghetti, meatballs, garlic bread and salad. Lunch will be served from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and dinner between 5 and 7 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at the door for $10 per person or $5 for children younger than age 10.
For more information, email KiwanisClubElkhart@gmail.com or find the event on Facebook.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.