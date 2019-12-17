New AFSCME contract approved
ELKHART — A new contract between the city and the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees was recently approved following months of negotiations.
“To be able to solidify this agreement right before the holidays is a relief for everyone involved,” Neese said in a news release Monday. “Admittedly, the negotiations surrounding this contract were lengthier than others, but I never once doubted the intentions of either party and always remained confident that an equitable compromise could be found.”
While many employee benefits remain the same under the new contract, which was approved at a recent common council meeting, AFSCME employees will see an increase in both their clothing and tool allowances. The city will also contribute 3% of each employee’s salary to the Public Employees Retirement Fund, a deduction previously covered by the employee. These are in addition to the across-the-board six percent salary increase approved for AFSCME employees earlier in 2019.
The new AFSCME contract also institutes a 40-hour work week — an increase from the previous 37.5-hour work week — and eliminates the contentious “me too clause,” which had previously been removed from the three additional contracts the City has with labor unions, the Fraternal Order of Police, the International Association of Fire Fighters, and Teamsters. This provides the city increased flexibility in assigning wage increases and other benefits to employees.
Salvation Army seeking volunteers
GOSHEN — The Salvation Army in Goshen is still looking for volunteers and donations to reach its $250,000 goal.
More than $150,000 — 60% of the goal — has been received as of Saturday, Salvation Army officials reported in a news release Monday. At the current pace, only 80% of the goal is expected to be reached.
“Whenever the community has been made aware of our need, they have always come through. We are always better off having our goal met now then waiting until key points during the year when we may not have the resources immediately on hand to meet urgent needs,” said Maj. Tim Sell. “What we most urgently need are year-end donations, and twice as many bell ringing volunteers than we currently have scheduled for these last few days.”
With many volunteer ringing spots not filled, the opportunity to meet Goshen’s goal is still possible. Ringers may go online at RegisterToRing.com and enter a Goshen zip code to volunteer.
The Red Kettle Campaign will conclude Dec. 24.
For more information, visit www.SAGoshen.org or call 1-800-SAL-ARMY.
Spring enrollment open at Concord
ELKHART — Concord Community Schools is now accepting transfer student enrollment applications for the spring semester.
Students who do not live in the school district, but would like to attend Concord Community Schools, must complete a Transfer Student Request Form. The form is available at the Concord Education Center, 59040 Minuteman Way.
Information about eligibility criteria, as well as a digital copy of the Transfer Student Request Form, can be found online at concord.k12.in.us/how-to-enroll.
Applicants will be accepted based on the availability of seats. Space is limited, and those interested are asked to complete and return forms as soon as possible.
Openings are currently available at the following buildings and grade levels:
Concord High School — ninth, 10th, and 11th grade
Concord Intermediate School — fifth grade
Concord East Side Elementary — Kindergarten
Concord Ox Bow Elementary — Kindergarten, first, second, third, and fourth grade
Concord South Side Elementary — Kindergarten, first, second, third, and fourth grade
Concord West Side Elementary — second, third, and fourth grade
