Music education program focus of GC Talk
GOSHEN — What do Goshen College, the Boys & Girls Clubs of Elkhart County and small towns in Venezuela have in common? According to Hillary Harder and Kent Dutchersmith, the answer is inclusive and empowering music programs for young people.
At 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Harder and Dutchersmith will share about their work with ECoSistema, a community music and youth development program now housed at the Goshen College Music Center. They will discuss the partnerships that exist in Elkhart County, college officials stated in a recent news release.
The release states El Sistema has emerged as a global movement that promotes children and youth engagement in community and school-based music-making experiences. El Sistema is not a replicable program or curriculum, but rather a set of inspiring ideas, and a movement to use ensemble music to enable every child to experience being an asset within her or his community. ECoSistema is Elkhart County’s application of the El Sistema movement, focused on creating citizens and building communities through music.
Harder is the Community School of the Arts and ECoSistema program director. Dutchersmith is an ECoSistema teaching artist working with music students at the Boys & Girls Club in Goshen.
The link for the talk can be accessed at goshen.edu/gctalks.
Food Bank announces food distribution locations
The following mobile food distribution locations were recently announced by the Food Bank of Northern Indiana:
• Noon to 2 p.m. Monday, Bristol United Methodist Church, 201 S. Division St., Bristol. This distribution will provide food for up to 400 households through COVID-19 grant funding through Feeding America.
• 1 to 3 p.m. Wednesday, Clay High School, 19370 Darden Road, South Bend. This distribution will provide food for up to 400 households through COVID-19 grant funding through United Way of St. Joseph County.
• 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, Kosciusko County Fairgrounds, 1400 E. Smith St., Warsaw. This distribution will provide food for up to 400 households through COVID-19 grant funding through Feeding America.
For more information, visit feedindiana.org.
Lerner Theatre, Premier Arts unveil window installations
ELKHART — The Lerner Theatre, 401 S. Main St., and Premier Arts recently teamed up to present a holiday window installation.
Playing off the charm of the big city window displays from Marshall Field’s, The Lerner Theatre and Premier Arts’ concept is aimed at bringing the holiday spirit to downtown Elkhart, officials stated in a news release. The installations, which guests can view from Main Street in downtown Elkhart, will also have music as part of the exhibit.
“Christmas at The Lerner Theatre is so magical. When we made the decision to close The Lerner to events through the end of 2020 due to COVID-19, we still wanted to bring the spirit of Christmas for all to enjoy,” Michelle Frank, executive director of The Lerner Theatre, said. “We hope that this will become an annual tradition for our community, to come enjoy the Christmas story displays on the exterior of The Lerner.”
This event will kick off with the classic Rudolph the Red Nose Reindeer theme. The tale will be told through five window displays that encourage the lesson that every misfit has a place. In addition, children are encouraged to bring a letter to Santa sponsored by the Elkhart Education Foundation. An outdoor mailbox will be displayed. Letters received by Thursday will receive a response.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, guests are required to social distance and wear a mask when viewing.
