Music at the Pavilion event planned
SHIPSHEWANA — Shipshewana Church of the Nazarene is set to hold a free family event, Music at the Pavilion, 368 S. Van Buren St./ Ind. 5.
The Sept. 26 event will feature singer-songwriter Greg Hager, who will present a concert of Western/country/gospel music. The first concert will be held from 3 to 4 p.m., the second from 5 to 6 p.m. During that time, hot dogs, pork burgers and ice cream will also be served, and family games will be available.
Hager, of North Dakota, is the reigning Pro Cowboy Country Artist Association entertainer of the year.
Hager will also present a concert at 10 a.m. Sept. 27 at Shipshewana Church of the Nazarene, 2695 N. 900 West.
For more information, visit greghager.com or visit the church's Facebook page.
Gingerbread Bazaar canceled
MIDDLEBURY — First United Methodist Church of Middlebury is canceling its annual Gingerbread Bazaar, which was set for Nov. 7, due to the novel coronavirus. Organizers said they hope to have it return next year.
Birdhouse build event set in LaGrange
LAGRANGE — Naturalist Leslie Arnold and the LaGrange County Soil and Water staff will offer a program Sept. 17 teaching participants how to build birdhouses.
Home Tweet Home Birdhouse build will be held at ParGil Natural Resource Learning Center, 2335 N. Ind. 9. The program is from 9 to 10:30 a.m. E-learning student families are invited to attend. Participants will learn what birds use houses and why, and then make a birdhouse to take home.
Each family unit will be given a construction space 6 feet apart in a pole barn with open bays. Masks are not required unless participants plan to socialize at a distance less than 6 feet apart.
Anyone interested in the event should contact Leslie Arnold by Monday by calling 260-463-4022 or via email at larnold@lagrangecounty.org. Space is limited. Additional kits or a build-at-home kit is available for $5 each, and anyone interested should register for the kit as well. Kits need to be picked up during the program.
Elkhart County Symphony concert Sunday is Sunday
ELKHART — Tickets are still available for the Elkhart County Symphony's outdoor performance at 4 p.m. Sunday.
The event, which is called Symphony Garden Tour, is actually several concerts in one being held at Wellfield Botanic Gardens, 1011 N. Main St. The garden tour will be a set of performances by small ensembles scattered throughout the Wellfield Botanic Gardens, symphony officials stated in a news release.
The audience is invited to tour the gardens and enjoy both the beauty of nature and the beauty of live music as seven music ensembles will perform over the course of two hours in three separated areas along the garden pathway. The small groups will include Zephyr Woodwind Quintet, Generations Jazz Trio, and brass and string ensembles.
Patrons can purchase tickets in advance through the Wellfield Botanic Gardens website at wellfieldgardens.org or in person at the Wellfield during business hours from noon to 6 p.m. daily.
The symphony’s planning includes consideration of pandemic health safety for musicians, staff and audience, the news release stated. Face masks are required in Wellfield buildings and restrooms, and as well as outdoors when social distancing is difficult.
Food and beverages will be available for purchase inside the gardens, and the restroom building will be open. Performance attendees are encouraged to bring their own chairs or a blanket.
