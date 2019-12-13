Mount Zion Lutheran announces Christmas eve services
LAGRANGE — Mount Zion Lutheran Church, 797 N. Detroit St., will hold two services on Christmas Eve at 7 and 10 p.m.
Both services will be preceded by 30 minutes of special music, church officials said in a news release.
The early service music, beginning at 6:30 p.m., will feature the Mount Zion church choir, and the late service music, which will begin at 9:30 p.m., will feature brass musicians. Both events are traditional candlelit services.
Bird crafts offered at Maple Wood today
LAGRANGE — Bird crafts are being offered today in celebration of opening day of the Audubon Society’s annual Christmas Bird Count.
The event, which will be held at 10 a.m. and again at 2 p.m. at Maple Wood Nature Center, 4550 E. 100 South, will allow attendees to make a pine cone bird feeder and magic deer feed, park officials stated in a news release. Both of the crafts will provide treats for birds and are easy for all ages. The bird feed mix does contain peanuts.
Participants can take their feeder home or choose to hang it up at Maple Wood. This activity is free of charge.
Bird watchers are invited to Maple Wood from 1 to 4:30 p.m. Sunday to help count feeder birds for the Pigeon River CBC.
For more information, contact Naturalist Leslie Arnold at 260-854-2225 or larnold@lagrangecounty.org.
Fruit sales for Lions Club continue
LIGONIER — The Ligonier Lions Club is down to the final two weekends of fruit sales. There are still 100 boxes of oranges left and 20 boxes of grapefruit. Mixed boxes can be available upon request.
The cost is $20 for a box and $15 for a half box of oranges. Grapefruit costs $15 a box and $10 for a half box. The Lions Club sets up from 2 to 5 p.m. Fridays and from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays at Owen's parking lot.
For more information, contact Harlan Hite after 2 p.m. at 260-894-3050.
Community holiday service being held Sunday
GOSHEN — Greene Road Church will be offering a community Christmas service at 10 a.m. Sunday. All are invited to attend.
Children and youth of the church will be singing Christmas carols and performing the skit "A Christmas to Believe In." Afterward, a free brunch of ham, hot dishes, fruit and muffins will be served.
The church is located at 518 N. Greene Road. For more information, call the church at 574-533-2676, visit their Facebook page or go to their website at greeneroadchurch.org.
Library receives donation, announces holiday closings
WAKARUSA — The Wakarusa Public Library recently received a donation, according to officials.
The Wakarusa High School Class of 1956 has donated "Ballparks, Then and Now" by Eric Enders to the library in memory of Harry Brown.
Library officials also announced “Snowball's Christmas Eve” is currently running on the Dial-A-Story Line at 574-862-4441. Callers will hear how a tiny white kitten helps Santa make his Christmas Eve run, which turns out to be quite an experience.
The library will be closed Dec. 24 and 25 in observance of Christmas.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.