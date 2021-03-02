More stops added for Ronald McDonald Care Mobile
LAGRANGE — The Ronald McDonald Care Mobile will be making additional stops in LaGrange and Noble counties this month and in April, including two stops that were rescheduled due to winter weather in February.
The Care Mobile will be making stops on the following dates, with appointments available from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.:
Today (rescheduled) and March 25 — Parkview LaGrange Hospital, 207 N. Townline Road, LaGrange
Thursday (rescheduled) and March 24 — Parkview Physicians Group, 402 Sawyer Road, Kendallville
March 16 — Topeka Fire Station, 180 Crossfire Drive, Topeka
March 17 — Wolfe Community Building, 345 Morton St., Shipshewana
March 18 and March 31 — Parkview Physicians Group, 1464 Lincolnway South, Ligonier
The Ronald McDonald Care Mobile is a convenient care option for families with children ages 0-18 years. As a doctor’s office on wheels, it brings providers from Parkview Physicians Group – Pediatrics directly to communities throughout northeast Indiana. Available services include: wellness visits, screenings (hearing, vision, developmental), point-of-care testing (lead, strep, urine), fluoride treatments, and childhood health and safety education.
The Care Mobile can also provide routine childhood immunizations, which are important as many children may have missed scheduled doses due to the pandemic.
The Care Mobile delivers no-charge services to families without medical insurance. Families with medical insurance are still welcome to make an appointment and their insurance will be billed for services.
All services are available by appointment only. Walk-ins will be assisted to schedule an appointment for a later time slot on the same day or on a different day, subject to availability.
To make an appointment for the Care Mobile, call 1-877-PPG-TODAY (1-877-774-8632).
Habitat’s Raise the Roof Fundraiser Goes Virtual
ELKHART COUNTY — Habitat for Humanity of Elkhart County will host the Raise the Roof fundraising event virtually this year. Radio host Mark McGill will emcee the event along with Habitat’s President Greg Conrad and Board Chairman Braden McCormick March 12 from 6 to 6:30 p.m.
The Raise the Roof is Habitat’s main fundraiser and due to the pandemic, it will be virtual. Teams are participating by sharing what home means to them. The public can participate by going to Habitat’s website, habitatec.com/raise-the-roof to view the team’s stories, photos and videos and vote for their favorite team.
The goal is to raise $100,000.
The nine teams participating are: Canterbury RV, Coldwell Banker Realtors, DOMETIC, Fireside Homes, Kuert Outdoor Living/Concrete, Lippert, L&W Engineering, NIBCO and Welch Packaging.
Voting is now live and votes cost $1. All the proceeds will go to Habitat’s Raise the Roof home build this April.
“We’ve had great support from our community who are participating through sponsorships and as teams in the Raise the Roof event. We quickly made the change from an in-person event to going virtual and the support has been a huge blessing for Habitat,” Conrad said. “All teams participating will be sponsors for the spring Raise the Roof build, the team with the most votes will not only have bragging rights but will also be our lead Raise the Roof Build sponsor.”
Vintage motorcycle show, swap meet comingGOSHEN — The 2021 Goshen Vintage Motorcycle Show and Swap-Meet will take place April 18 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., with a rain date of April 25.
The event will take place at 1210 E. Lincoln Ave., Goshen.
The show entry is free. The swap-meet booth is $10.
Spectators will also be admitted free.
For more information, call Team Cycle Works Of Goshen at 574-533-3450 or go online to cycleoworksofgoshen.com.
